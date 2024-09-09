Lam Research breaks ground on cutting-edge systems lab in Bengaluru

Lam Research Corp. broke ground on a new systems lab at its India Centre for Engineering in Bengaluru. The systems lab will expand on Lam’s existing India Centre for Engineering that was opened in September 2022. As part of a global network of leading-edge labs, Lam’s R&D operations in India play a critical role in the creation of new technologies needed in a time of rising semiconductor manufacturing complexity. The lab is expected to be one of the most advanced of its kind in the country, with a fully functional semiconductor manufacturing equipment development environment.

“As chipmaking becomes ever-more complex, there is growing need for greater collaboration and global engagement of expertise, intellectual property and materials,” said Sesha Varadarajan, senior vice president at Lam’s Global Products Group. “The addition of a systems lab allows us to further capitalise on the quality of technical talent in India and build on the value we deliver at our India Centre for Engineering.”

The new facility will enable Lam engineers in India to design, test, and validate semiconductor manufacturing processes and equipment on site and on tool with active chemistries and realistic test parameters, enabling significantly shortened design cycles. The lab is intended to play a critical role in Lam’s current and future research and development (R&D) and foster workforce development.

The lab will also provide valuable infrastructure to enable collaboration with customers and supply chain partners. Earlier this year, Lam announced an initiative to expand its semiconductor supply chain network to India.

“Lam has been a leader in the Indian semiconductor ecosystem for over two decades, and an expanded R&D presence will help catalyse collaboration and innovation for advanced chipmaking,” said Rangesh Raghavan, Lam Research’s India corporate vice president and general manager. “In this context, we are grateful for the ongoing support and partnership extended by the Government of India and the State of Karnataka.”