Leading Australian accessories maker STM Goods introduces the Wheels for Sales Heroes Scheme

STM Goods has announced the Wheels for Sales scheme for the sales teams of channel partners. The Wheel for Sales Heroes initiative is a unique program structured to engage with the partner ecosystem in India. It is also designed to reward the customer-facing sales teams of partners for their efforts to communicate about the STM Goods products portfolio in the India market.\

Under the scheme, channel partners’ sales teams would be eligible to receive rewards in the form of bikes and cars after completion of targets of certain SKUs of STM backpacks. This scheme would run till June 30th 2024. Depending on the target slabs of units sold, which start from 2000 units onwards, the scheme would lead to a reward of a Royal Enfield or a similar bike, a Maruti Suzuki, Maruti Nexa or a similar car. The partners’ sales team members would need to connect to the regional distributors of STM Goods in their respective regions to know more about the scheme details, terms and conditions.

Commenting on the scheme, Faiz Rahman, Director, India STM Goods, said, “At STM Goods, we greatly value the contribution of our channel partners, especially their sales teams, in our brand building process. This scheme is a token of our appreciation for their effort, as well as a way to introduce our new Make in India product range to our customers.” He further added, “We had initially run a pilot program for this scheme among a few select partners and got a good response, so have decided to launch it pan – India at a larger scale.”