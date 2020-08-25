Lenovo launches New Global Partner Hub, Providing personalized, Real-time Sales Tool Transformation

Read Article

Lenovo has announced the all new Lenovo Partner Hub launches in India, marking an important step in the company-wide multi-year digital transformation program for business partners. Lenovo Partner Hub reaffirms Lenovo’s commitment in fostering greater collaboration between business channel partners and Lenovo sales teams across business groups. Powered by advanced analytics, the integrated portal will serve as a one-stop shop designed to better enable channel partners to grow their business at significantly greater speed and consistency.

Designed for partners across both Lenovo Intelligent Devices Group’s PCs & Smart Devices (PCSD) and the Data Center Group (DCG), Lenovo Partner Hub provides a single access point to tools, resources and intelligent, personalized information that is most relevant to the partner’s needs, geographic markets and past history. It provides a unified, consistent experience, bringing together:

· Intelligent pricing: streamlined and integrated pricing engine with Deal

· Digital co-selling: digital marketing assets, partner-ready services, specialist programs and rewards

· Digital processes: realizing efficiencies and speed of execution from opportunity, quotation, order and rewards

“The Lenovo Partner Hub empowers our business partners with an improved experience, greater productivity and increased sales velocity – designed to dramatically accelerate their business. The new portal is a testament to Lenovo’s long-term commitment to the success of our partners and a milestone in our digital transformation journey,” said Ashish Sikka, Director – SMB, Lenovo India

He further added, “The Lenovo Partner Hub is yet another example of our ‘Channel First’ strategy and is designed to help our partners deliver a better experience for their customers by providing them with the insight, tools and pricing to deliver superior solutions in less time with greater value.”

The Hub includes a personalized portal that allows partners to see the materials and information relevant to their business per specialized roles, including a personalized Sales Performance Dashboard. This dashboard provides a snapshot of sales performance and KPI tracking for improved visibility and efficiency. In addition, the portal provides personalized sales summaries that allow deals to be closed faster and more efficiently. The Lenovo Bid Platform is another feature of the Partner Hub. It serves as a pricing engine for partners supporting both PCSD and DCG. Overall, the Lenovo Partner Hub provides easy access to leads, product catalogues, deal registration and deal protection.

Lenovo is committed to improving the partner experience, elevating productivity and speeding up sales to accelerate revenue growth and profitability:

· Instant price for small and medium-sized businesses and midmarket deals

· Accelerated turnaround of Deal Registration

· Faster turnaround on rebate payments

· Dramatic reduction in claim turnaround and increase in claim automation

Lenovo partner hub is live in India.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com