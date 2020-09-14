Linode adds new partners to its Partner Program

Read Article

Alternative cloud provider Linode announced its partner program in January, emphasizing the value of collaboration with partners to more efficiently and affordably help small and medium size businesses innovate, modernize infrastructure and deliver digital experiences in the cloud.

The program has attracted more than 150 participants, including managed hosting companies, web development agencies, managed service providers and systems integrators.

SMB (Small and Medium Business) focused partners are drawn to the Linode program because it offers better pricing and service compared to hyperscalers like AWS, GCP and Azure.

“There is no advantage to being a small MSP in a hyperscale world,” said Jonathan Hill, vice president of revenue operations at Linode. “You often don’t have the volume to drive price discounts and you aren’t big enough to justify the level of support you need. But the cloud playing field has leveled and providers like Linode have built programs that open the door for MSPs to increase their revenue streams and profit margins.”

Linode designed its partner program specifically for the needs of growing businesses, many of which are leveraging the price-performance advantages of alternative cloud providers to be more competitive. Technical and marketing resources provided to each Linode partner include:

Partner-specific pricing to improve margins without sacrificing performance

Solutions that include 100% human support

Scalability on a platform with proven reliability

An open platform that eliminates vendor lock-in

A smarter alternative for multi-cloud deployment

Transparent and predictable pricing

Marketing support through content, events, and advertising

A dedicated partner success manager

