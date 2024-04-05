LTIMindtree Partners with Aforza to setup Training Academy

Aforza, the leading cloud and mobile solution specifically built for the Consumer Products industry that empowers businesses of all sizes to protect margins on every channel, and LTIMindtree, a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, announced a strategic partnership to deliver digital transformation in CRM & TPM across the consumer products industry.

The partnership between Aforza and LTIMindtree is set to support the front office operations of Consumer Products manufacturers and distributors. This collaboration aims to empower businesses to grow profitably and safeguard margins through comprehensive omnichannel pricing control. It will enable access to real-time data insights, enhancing planning and decision-making capabilities. Additionally, the partnership promises to boost field productivity throughout the value chain by delivering a world-class user experience. With industry-specific offline mobile apps, professionals can work from anywhere, ensuring flexibility and efficiency. The initiative will also focus on increasing distribution, availability, stock accuracy, and fulfilment rates. Furthermore, it will provide robust measures to manage compliance issues effectively and prevent fraud, ensuring a secure and compliant operational environment.

Nachiket Deshpande, Whole-Time Director & Chief Operating Officer, LTIMindtree said, “We strongly believe in investing in our talent to stay ahead of the curve and to help our customers in the Consumer Goods space. With Aforza’s AI innovations and their digital content execution capabilities, the training for our consultants will add to their domain skills and elevate their advisory and implementation capabilities. We see this partnership grow and create an ecosystem of well trained and skilled individuals who will bring exceptional results to our customer.”

“This strategic partnership marks a pivotal moment in our commitment to empowering Consumer Product companies with cutting-edge digital solutions,” says Ed Butterworth, Chief Commercial Officer & Co-Founder of Aforza. “By combining Aforza’s industry-specific expertise and LTIMindtree’s digital transformation leadership, we will deliver unparalleled value to our customers, fostering growth, innovation, and sustainable success.”

LTIMindtree has established the Aforza Training Academy, with Aforza’s Customer Success Enablement team, to virtually train and certify a full practice of industry consultants. This is a key enabler to build customer success and trust. Collectively, Aforza and LTIMindtree will focus on key segments within the Consumer Products industry, including Beauty, Consumer Healthcare, Luxury Brands, and Food & Beverage.