LTIMindtree unveils industry solutions for retail media & smart service operations

LTIMindtree has launched two industry solutions, AdSpark and Smart Service Operations, to accelerate the time-to-market for businesses on the Salesforce platform.

AdSpark, powered by LTIMindtree & Salesforce, helps retailers get a jumpstart in expanding their own Retail Media platforms. It has been designed for the retail industry and offers self-service capabilities, including support for diverse channels such as digital, social, in-store, out of facility (OOF), and print, as well as customer preference-based segmentation and targeting. The solution delivers 360-degree real-time campaign performance analytics across all channels and seamless integrations with top Adtech servers. The no-code platform caters to retailer-specific needs and enables retail marketplaces to stay ahead of the market.

Smart Service Operations combines the power of Salesforce Service Cloud1, including Salesforce Field Service, and the LTIMindtree NxT Platform for clients in manufacturing, construction, transport, mining, power & utilities, etc. The aim is to address some common industry priorities like worker safety and skills, improve efficiency of operations, and process difficult-to-capture and complex data, proactive maintenance of assets using AI and edge processing capabilities. It also brings limitless opportunities to solve other related problems and bridge the human experience gap.

Sudhir Chaturvedi, President & Executive Board Member, LTIMindtree, said, “We are continuously striving to deliver digital technologies that have the most potential to drive innovation and productivity. LTIMindtree’s AdSpark & Smart Service Operations fulfill the need for a unified and comprehensive digital platform that enables retailers, tech marketplaces, manufacturers, and public sector companies to accelerate revenues and drive operational efficiencies. We are happy to note that several global clients are already leveraging AdSpark and Smart Service Operations in their journey towards digital transformation.”

“Manufacturing and retail companies need a 360-degree view of their customers to drive growth in an increasingly disrupted and competitive environment,” said Amarendra Kumar, Vice President & Head – Ecosystems, Salesforce India. “LTIMindtree’s AdSpark accelerates business transformation for our joint customers by extending the Salesforce platform to create ads tailored to individuals, increase conversion rates and maximize advertising results.”