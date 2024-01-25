Mastek Joins Forces with Microsoft to Transform Industries Using Generative AI

Mastek announced a strategic collaboration with Microsoft. The collaboration is focused on pioneering innovative solutions that harness the capabilities of Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service and Azure AI Services—especially for the retail, healthcare, manufacturing, financial services, and public sector industries—through the integration of generative AI capabilities.

Recently, Mastek has signed a flagship deal in the banking sector, which involves generative AI capabilities to transform its customers’ marketing and service domains. Mastek is gaining further traction with customers by enriching its end-user experience through Azure OpenAI Service, which provides enterprise-grade access to OpenAI generative AI services.

Mastek has developed InfoGENius, a generative AI-based accelerator to answer user queries based on the published articles, policies, and structured data. It offers 24/7 secured access to information with role-based controls and multi-language support. The accelerator is intended to improve user experience and productivity while reducing the need for manual interventions.

Mastek will simplify generative AI for its clients through its #Decomplex Generative AI services. The services include the following offerings:

Plan.ai: Assess generative AI maturity and roadmap.

Create.ai: Modernise data for a foundational data model preparation.

Orchestrate.ai: Enhance stakeholder experiences with generative AI applications.

Transform.ai: Fine-tune and pre-train large language models for vertical solutions.

Deliver.ai: Integrate AI copilots for code development, testing, and deployment.

Through Mastek’s collaboration with Microsoft, Mastek is embarking on a transformative journey, embracing generative AI as a driving force across our core service domains. This strategic alliance is set to transform digital engineering, data cloud modernisation, and customer experience.

Hiral Chandrana, Global CEO, Mastek stated, “By integrating -generative AI into Mastek’s core services, we are reshaping digital engineering, data cloud modernisation, and customer experience transformation. Our collaboration with Microsoft underscores our unwavering dedication to innovation and excellence. Through the power of -generative AI, we lead businesses on a path of continuous evolution, unlocking unprecedented opportunities and driving true digital transformation.”

Sangita Singh, General Manager IT & ITES, at Microsoft India said, “We are thrilled to join forces with Mastek to reshape the landscapes of the retail, healthcare, and financial services sectors. Through our innovative generative AI solutions, we are empowering businesses to elevate operational efficiency, enhance customer experiences, and fuel sustainable growth. This collaboration underscores Mastek’s commitment to pioneering cutting-edge technology, enriching customer interactions, and driving progress in diverse industries worldwide.”

The collaboration between Mastek and Microsoft will provide integrated solutions that harness the power of generative AI, facilitating the transition from a digital-first to an AI-first approach.