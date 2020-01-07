McAfee’s announces availability of internet security solutions on Flipkart

McAfee and Flipkart announced that McAfee products are now available on Flipkart.com. In today’s world of hyper-digital consumption, McAfee’s trusted security solutions go beyond just protecting devices to help consumers safeguard their digital lives.

“McAfee’s partnership with Flipkart aims to give consumers peace of mind by highlighting the importance of online security and helping them protect what matters to them, from their mobile devices and connected homes,” said Venkat Krishnapur, vice president of engineering and managing director McAfee India.

illions of Flipkart consumers will now be able to access McAfee products on its platform, helping to ensure that evolving consumer cybersecurity demands are addressed while providing a seamless customer experience. These include McAfee’s security solutions like McAfee AntiVirus, McAfee Internet Security and McAfee Total Protection. This also includes features that protect devices against malware, including ransomware. Included with the security solutions. McAfee WebAdvisor secures consumers against risky websites and malicious downloads, and PC Boost increases the performance of computers, browsers and apps alike.

“We are pleased to work with McAfee to help millions of Flipkart customers get access to McAfee’s products, which will enable them to have a safer and more secure online experience,” said Adarsh Menon, Senior Vice President at Flipkart.