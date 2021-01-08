MediaTek selected for Wi-Fi Alliance’s Wi-Fi 6E Certification Program and expands its portfolio with New Wi-Fi 6E Solutions

Read Article

MediaTek has been selected to be on the test bed for Wi-Fi 6E, a new certification from Wi-Fi Alliance for Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 6 devices with 6GHz support. MediaTek has both an access point wireless solution, MT7915-AP-AX, and a client-side wireless solution, MT7915-STA-AX on the test bed. These two test bed devices support unlicensed operation in the 6GHz and include many advanced Wi-Fi 6 features such as multiple resource unit (RU) sizes for optimal simultaneous OFDMA operation of multiple clients, along with other cutting-edge connectivity features.

“MediaTek has the broadest Wi-Fi portfolio and is the number one Wi-Fi supplier across broadband, retail routers, consumer electronics devices and gaming with its Wi-Fi solutions that power hundreds of millions of devices every year,” said Alan Hsu, Corporate Vice President at MediaTek. “With our access point and client-side solutions as part of the Wi-Fi 6E test bed for the product certification process, we look forward to helping our customers meet the latest connectivity requirements by bringing next generation connectivity features to the products consumers love.”

Over the years, MediaTek has worked closely with the Wi-Fi Alliance to ensure MediaTek’s connectivity portfolio supports the latest Wi-Fi features. Now, in addition to supporting the unlicensed 6GHz band, MediaTek’s portfolio of Wi-Fi 6 chipset solutions with Wi-Fi 6E functionality supports 1024-QAM and OFDMA for enhanced performance, target wake time (TWT) for longer battery life, WPA3 for the highest level of security, and multi-user multiple input, multiple output (MU-MIMO) for higher capacity. Plus, MediaTek’s solutions support many of the optional Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 6™ R1 features as well as Wi-Fi CERTIFIED EASYMESH™ R2 features which has new traffic controls, improved security features, better spectrum optimization and more diagnostic capabilities.

MediaTek’s Wi-Fi 6E access point and client products are designed for a variety of market segments, including but not limited to:

Broadband products such as home gateways, access points, mesh nodes, and extenders

Retail devices including routers and repeaters

Consumer electronics like voice assistant devices (VAD), TVs and over-the-top (OTT) products including TV sticks

PC devices such as notebooks

5G applications including smartphones, 5G MiFi and 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) devices

IoT applications for a wide variety of use cases

Wi-Fi 6 devices with Wi-Fi 6E support offer a number of advantages over previous Wi-Fi generations, including lower latency and additional capacity and speed. Devices utilizing Wi-Fi 6 connections in 6GHz are designed to make use of wide 160 MHz channels and uncongested bandwidth in 6GHz to deliver multigigabit, low latency Wi-Fi for a better connectivity experience. This enables better support for cutting-edge applications such as unified communications, AR/VR and even holographic video.

