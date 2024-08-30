Meet Kaspersky Next new flagship product line for businesses in India

Kaspersky introduces its new flagship product line ‘Kaspersky Next’ combining robust endpoint protection with the transparency and speed of EDR (Endpoint Detection and Response) alongside the visibility and powerful tools of XDR (Extended Detection and Response). Customers can now choose one of three product tiers tailored to their business requirements, the complexity of their IT infrastructure, and their available resources

The unprecedented digital revolution across the industries in India in recent years, marked by accelerated digitalisation, hybrid workforce, rising utilisation of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies, as well as increasing adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT), has led to an exponential growth in attack surfaces for companies and organisations.

As the cyberthreat landscape in the country continues to evolve rapidly, companies and organisations are dialling up their efforts to bolster their cyber defences, and turning them over as a key priority instead of a necessity. It has become vital to have a comprehensive cybersecurity solution for effective protection.

As a leading innovative and technological company, Kaspersky is continuously developing its solutions to address all the cybersecurity requirements of businesses, helping them build up reliable cybersecurity frameworks.

“We are proud to present Kaspersky Next, our cutting-edge product line and the transformation of our corporate product offerings, marking a pivotal moment in our active journey as an enterprise cybersecurity vendor. We are simplifying the complexities of EDR and XDR for businesses and organisations in India of all sizes. Our mission is to deliver top-notch protection driven by unparalleled expertise to every customer – whether they are novices in cybersecurity or equipped with their own security operations centre (SOC) teams. Our ultimate goal is to empower companies to construct dependable and efficient information security systems that meet their unique cybersecurity needs,” says Jaydeep Singh, General Manager for India Region at Kaspersky.

Web threats, ransomware and local threats continue to haunt businesses in India, with significant rise in the number of attacks in 20231. The country witnessed over 3 million of web threats, more than 17 million local threats and above 235,000 ransomware incidents. In Q1 20242, more than 12 million internet-borne cyberthreats were detected, of which 22.9% of users experienced cyberattacks, while over 16 million local threats were detected with attacks of 20%.

“India is rising, teeming with conducive dynamics and great potentials. The digital environment is burgeoning, backed by proactive government initiatives and regulatory support, As Indians embrace the digital age, we witness many emerging technological trends and development. With new technologies, we also face challenges. The cybersecurity landscape demands perpetual vigilance. Proactive approach and robust defences are required to shield against sophisticated and complex threats like ransomware AI-powered threats. Companies need to beef up on investments in the right cybersecurity solutions for a secure and prosperous future for businesses in India,” says Arun Gantayat, Head of Presales for India Region at Kaspersky.

According to Gantayat, Kaspersky Next is a new line of cybersecurity products that includes robust endpoint protection powered by AI capabilities, and goes beyond the classic EPP (Endpoint Protection Platform), bringing together EDR and XDR for corporate customers of any size and industry. As the most advanced and effective cybersecurity solutions, EDR and XDR help companies to withstand the more prevalent, evasive, and sophisticated attacks, providing businesses with total visibility, control, rapid response and proactive threat hunting.

Kaspersky Next is deployment-agnostic and allows for both cloud and on-premise installations. Companies can manage it either through a streamlined console to perform core cybersecurity tasks quickly, or via an enterprise-grade console with more granular controls and advanced monitoring.

The new product line helps companies build crucial cybersecurity functions, to provide robust protection against multiple types of threats that business face the most, such as ransomware, malware and data breaches, and avoid infrastructure penetration through Business Email Compromise, supply chain attacks, exploits and other vulnerabilities.

Kaspersky Next includes multiple automation features such as cloud monitoring and blocking, vulnerability and patch management, IoC3 scan and playbooks that help businesses not only to support the effective detection and remediation of complex and new threats, but also to significantly reduce the burden on cybersecurity teams by minimising the number of routine cybersecurity tasks.