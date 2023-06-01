Microsoft partners with Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship to train youth in digital and cybersecurity skills

Committed to empower youth in India with future-ready skills, Microsoft has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Directorate General of Training (DGT), Ministry of Skills Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), to train students and educators at government-led Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and National Skills Training Institutions (NSTIs). As part of this collaboration, Microsoft will offer a wide range of courses, including training in AI, cloud computing, web development and cybersecurity skills for nearly 6000 students and 200 faculty members.

This training will empower young students with industry-relevant skills, enhancing their employability, and connecting them to relevant job opportunities. In addition to future skills training for AI fluency and fundamentals, cloud computing and web development, students have the opportunity to learn from industry experts and engage in deep-dive sessions, multifaceted capstone projects. Train-the-Trainer workshops will be conducted to empower faculty members on AI fluency and fundamentals, cloud computing, web development, Power BI, and soft skills. These trained faculty members can then train ITI students attending computer operator and programming assistant (COPA) training. The CyberShikshaa program focusing on basic and intermediate cybersecurity skills training will also be expanded to students and educators at 10 NSTIs for women.

Lauding the collaboration, Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State (MoS), Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, said, “In today’s era of digitization, the importance of robust cybersecurity measures cannot be overstated. With the increasing prevalence of cyber threats such as data breaches, hacking attempts, identity theft, and malware attacks, individuals, organizations, and nations face significant challenges in safeguarding their digital assets. Recognizing this pressing need, it is crucial to prioritize the development of skilled youth capable of effectively protecting and defending digital systems and networks. I firmly believe that the partnership between DGT and Microsoft will play a pivotal role in nurturing talent equipped with a comprehensive understanding of data governance frameworks and promoting responsible data practices. This collaboration will contribute to the establishment of a skilled workforce that can effectively address cybersecurity challenges and ensure the safe and responsible utilization of data in the digital landscape.”

Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, said, “Automation and ground-breaking technological advancements are fundamentally changing the nature of work in more than one way. Trends such as demographic transitions and technological changes such as Industry 4.0, Web 3.0, and extended reality technology are introducing immense possibilities for our youth that will change their lives forever. This implies significant workplace transformations and changes in the future of work, therefore partnerships like these are imperative. I would like to congratulate DGT and Microsoft for training students and educators at Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and National Skills Training Institutions (NSTIs) by offering a wide range of courses, including training in AI, cloud computing, web development and cybersecurity skills.”

Jean-Philippe Courtois, Executive Vice President and President, National Transformation Partnerships, Microsoft said, “Empowering India’s youth with digital skills is crucial to building economic resilience and ensuring a brighter future for all. We are pleased to collaborate with DGT to train the country’s youth with the skills to succeed in today’s digital economy. Together, we can build an inclusive future for the young leaders of tomorrow and unlock the full potential of the country’s workforce through this sustainable flywheel of skilling and employment.”

Microsoft collaborates with several non-profit organizations to offer a comprehensive range of courses. With support from DGT, Microsoft will facilitate the placement of successful learners from this project, through collaborations with recruitment and placement agencies, and statewide job fairs to promote employment opportunities.