Mphasis awarded a 2024 AWS Partner Award

Mphasis announced it is a recipient of a 2024 Geography and Global AWS Partner Award. The award recognises global leaders that are playing key roles in helping their customers drive innovation and build solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Mphasis has been named the winner of the Industry Partner of the Year – Travel and Hospitality (Global) award, recognising its expertise in providing technology products and services to accelerate the modernisation and innovation journey of the travel and hospitality industry.

Announced during the Partner Awards Gala at AWS re:Invent 2024, the Geographic and Global AWS Partner Awards recognise a wide range of AWS Partners that have embraced specialisation, innovation, and cooperation over the past year. Geo and Global AWS Partner Awards recognise partners whose business models continue to evolve and thrive on AWS as they support their customers. Among its validated industry offerings with AWS, Mphasis leverages its Airline Data Platform as a primary catalyst for airline customers. Built on AWS native services, it offers on-demand access of data and ability to experiment with AI/ML through open data standards and customisable architecture.

“We are honored to be recognised as the Industry Partner of the Year – Travel and Hospitality (Global) by AWS. This award is a testament to our commitment to delivering innovative and impactful solutions that address the unique challenges of the travel and hospitality industry. By leveraging AWS’ robust cloud capabilities and our expertise in building personalised, data-driven platforms, we have been able to empower our clients to achieve enhanced traveler experiences and operational efficiencies. We look forward to continuing this strong collaboration with AWS to drive meaningful transformation across industries,” said Elango R, President – Enterprise 5, North Americas, Mphasis

The Geography and Global AWS Partner Awards included a self-nomination process across several award categories, awarded at both the geographic and global levels. All AWS Partners were invited to participate and submit a nomination. Award submissions were reviewed by a third-party, Canalys, and selected with special emphasis placed on customer success use cases.

In addition, several data-driven award categories were evaluated by a unique set of metrics that helped measure AWS Partners’ performance over the past year. Canalys audited the datasets used to ensure that all measurements and calculations were objective and accurate. Finalists represented the top three ranked AWS Partners across each category.

The AWS Partner Network (APN) is a global program focused on helping partners innovate, accelerate their journey to the cloud, and take full advantage of the breadth and depth of AWS.