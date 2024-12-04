Elastic awarded a 2024 AWS Partner Award

Elastic announced it is a recipient of a 2024 Geography and Global AWS Partner Award, recognising leaders that are playing key roles in helping their customers drive innovation and build solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Elastic was named the Global Generative AI Infrastructure and Data Partner of the Year, which recognises top technology partners with the Generative AI Competency that support vector embeddings data storage and management, or synthetic data generation in various formats.

Announced during the Partner Awards Gala at AWS re:Invent 2024, the Geography and Global AWS Partner Awards recognise a wide range of AWS Partners that have embraced specialisation and cooperation over the past year and whose business models continue to evolve and thrive on AWS as they support their customers.

“My group sits at the intersection of data and AI and our entire machine learning pipeline is on Amazon,” said Fahd Siddiqui, director of Engineering, Adobe . “Elastic was the clear choice for us to bring important and innovative solutions to the market. We have been able to use Elasticsearch to make innovative solutions and provide the scalability and performance that is imperative for our enterprise customers.”

Elastic and AWS have collaborated to deliver an extensive set of integrations for enterprises to build and deploy their generative AI applications faster. For example, developers can utilise Elastic for retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) to deliver contextually relevant data and improve alert triage and incident response through foundation model integrations with Amazon Bedrock. In addition, customers using Elastic Cloud on AWS get real-time anomaly and threat detection and GenAI-powered guidance that helps analysts remediate issues quickly and optimise application performance.

“Elastic is passionate about helping developers build and deploy first-class generative AI systems by equipping them with robust and high-quality infrastructure and tools,” said Alyssa Fitzpatrick, global vice president, Partner Sales, Elastic . “We’re honored to be recognised as the global AWS GenAI Infrastructure and Data Partner of the Year, as it reflects our commitment to bolstering the next generation of generative AI for our shared customers.”

The Geography and Global AWS Partner Awards included a self-nomination process across several regional and global award categories. All AWS Partners were invited to submit a nomination and award submissions were reviewed by Canalys with a particular focus placed on customer success use cases.

Submissions were evaluated using a unique set of metrics that helped measure AWS Partners’ performance over the past year. Canalys audited the datasets to ensure that all measurements and calculations were objective and accurate. Finalists represented the top three ranked AWS Partners across each category.

The AWS Partner Network (APN) is a global program focused on helping partners innovate, accelerate their journey to the cloud, and take full advantage of the breadth and depth of AWS.