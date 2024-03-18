nasscom CoE partners with Capgemini & takes a leap towards Smart Manufacturing in India

Nasscom Centre of Excellence (CoE), Gandhinagar, a Digital India initiative established with the support from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the Government of Gujarat, held a concluding event to their six-weeks Smart Manufacturing Accelerator Program (SMAP), in partnership with Capgemini. The program aimed at capability building for manufacturing leaders & SMEs, providing step-by-step guidance on accelerating the adoption of digital technologies at plants to improve operational efficiency and productivity.

The manufacturing sector is embracing smart solutions, with a shift towards automation and cyber-physical systems powered by advanced technologies. While some large organisations have successfully digitalised, many are still grappling with where and how to begin. Thus, there’s a growing demand to prepare manufacturing leaders to effectively navigate and lead this transformation.

Driving a cohort of more than 120 leaders & SMEs from the industry, SMAP has played an instrumental role in providing strategic views on how advanced technologies can be applied in distinct manufacturing functions. Over the course of five virtual weeks, distinguished speakers from renowned organisations such as Capgemini, Nestle, Aditya Birla, Coromandel, AB Inbev, Adani Green Energy, Zydus, and others have actively contributed their insights and experiences regarding the digitalisation of processes. Their valuable contributions have focused on improving efficiency and boosting productivity through the adoption of digital technologies. Moreover, the cohort has access to a wealth of resources including case studies, research reports, videos, and blogs, all aimed at driving digitalisation within manufacturing plants effectively.

Sanjeev Gupta, Vice President & Head of Digital Manufacturing CoE, Capgemini says, “We firmly advocate for manufacturers to swiftly embrace change amidst evolving market dynamics and technological advancements, all while upholding efficiency and sustainability. Together with Nasscom CoE, we share a common objective: to equip the industry with the tools and strategies needed to adapt & thrive in digital transformation. And through SMAP, we have been able to offer a comprehensive roadmap towards this journey”.

“The Smart Manufacturing Accelerator Program represents a significant step forward in digitalising India’s manufacturing sector. Our esteemed speakers have guided the cohort through vital topics including OEE Analysis, Predictive Maintenance, Smart Supply Chain Management, Computer-vision & Camera-based Quality Inspections, and more. We are committed to advancing India’s journey towards Industry 4.0 and extending support to numerous organisations in their digitalisation endeavours,” says Sanjeev Malhotra, CEO, nasscom CoE.

To commemorate the program’s success, the partners, the speakers & the cohort came together for a close-knit roundtable discussion on the intricacies of industry challenges, best practices, and digitalisation strategies before concluding the event. The leaders also forged connections with industry peers and celebrated their success & a much-deserved felicitation, marking their dedication towards the program.