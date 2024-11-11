NetApp India elevates Vasanthi Ramesh to Managing Director

NetApp has announced the elevation of Vasanthi Ramesh as Managing Director of NetApp India. In her new role in addition to her existing role as VP, Engineering, Unified Manageability Framework, she will take on a broader leadership role, overseeing NetApp’s strategic initiatives in the region and driving continued innovation and growth for the company.

With nearly 30 years of experience in enterprise software and consumer technology, Vasanthi has been instrumental in shaping NetApp’s manageability and data protection portfolio, focusing on solutions that serve customers across both traditional data centres and public clouds. In her new role as Managing Director, Vasanthi will lead NetApp India’s site operations with a sharp-focus approach to various initiatives at the organisational level – including NetApp Excellerator and Academia Connect. Additionally, she will also focus on enhancing NetApp’s engagement with GCC platforms and industry bodies such as NASSCOM to further bolster the company’s leadership and reputation in India.

Commenting on her new role and development, Vasanthi Ramesh, Managing Director, NetApp India stated, “Stepping into this role is both an honour and an exciting challenge. My journey at NetApp has been incredibly rewarding, and I’m elated about this opportunity to lead our next phase of growth in India. With an exceptional team by my side, I am eager to push boundaries, drive innovation, and build meaningful partnerships that empower businesses to thrive in today’s digital-first world. This is a pivotal time for NetApp, and I can’t wait to see what we’ll accomplish together.”

Her appointment comes at a time when India’s tech ecosystem is evolving rapidly, with AI and intelligent data infrastructure becoming central to enterprise success. Under her leadership, NetApp India will continue to accelerate innovation, expand its local footprint, and offer cutting-edge cloud and data services to customers across the region.

Vasanthi holds dual master’s degrees from universities in India and the United States. She is an alumnus of the University of Hyderabad, where she graduated with a degree in Statistics. Additionally, she earned a master’s in computer science from the New Jersey Institute of Technology.