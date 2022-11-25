NetApp India leads the industry in data management & cloud operations with evolved cloud and sustainability

NetApp, a global, cloud-led, data-centric software company, highlighted that enterprises’ initial journey to the cloud has now matured, and that the industry has entered the next phase of the cloud: the evolved cloud. With the evolved cloud, organisations can expect a secure and optimized environment that delivers on the outcomes that are needed in today’s dynamic business world.

To this end, NetApp has announced new tools and resources such as BlueXP – which is a unified control plane that delivers a simple hybrid multicloud experience for storage and data services across on-premises and cloud environments. This allows users to manage their broader hybrid multicloud data estate, including on-premises unified storage, and first-party native storage with leading public cloud providers like AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform.

Using powerful AI Ops, BlueXP is leading the way to a more ‘evolved cloud’, helping organizations drive business impact and improve customer experience. BlueXP also drives sustainability through intelligent monitoring across hybrid, multicloud IT estates. The company believes that the world’s ongoing energy challenges require innovative solutions and energy-efficient technologies. With NetApp’s 4:1 Storage Efficiency Guarantee for SAN workloads, companies can now store more data with less storage, that reduce energy usage and GHG emissions. In fact, NetApp recently announced their bold, but achievable target of a 50% intensity reduction of Scope 3 Greenhouse Gas emissions by 2030.

“With the launch of BlueXP, NetApp is uniquely positioned to help organizations unlock the promise of the cloud by making infrastructure, applications and data true assets to their business,” said Puneet Gupta, Managing Director, NetApp India and SAARC. “By taking an evolved cloud approach, customers can integrate cloud into their architecture and operations, eliminate complexity and increase their speed of innovation to deliver quickly on the business outcomes that matter most.”