NETGEAR Offers Armor Protection to its Latest Wi-Fi 6 Routers and Mesh Systems

NETGEAR, a provider of Wi-Fi 6 products that drive connectivity for today’s smart homes, has announced the availability of advanced cyber protection, NETGEAR Armor powered by Bitdefender, on Orbi Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Systems and a number of NETGEAR Wi-Fi 6 routers.

NETGEAR Armor cybersecurity protects the connected home and unlimited devices from online threats both at home and on-the-go. The multi-layered cybersecurity solution, which includes Bitdefender’s award-winning anti-virus, anti-malware and data protection software for end devices, is built into NETGEAR Orbi Mesh Wi-Fi systems and Nighthawk Wi-Fi routers to protect Internet of Things (IoT) products, connected TVs, thermostats, mobile phones, computers, tablets and other devices.

Speaking on the latest offering, Marthesh Nagendra, Country Manager India, ME & SAARC, NETGEAR commented, “Recently, we have seen a radical shift in the way we work and socialize. While many organizations have shut their doors and are encouraging employees to work from home, this has resulted in a host of issues related to security and support. Through NETGEAR’s Armor Security the employees can minimize the risk of online threats and safeguard the privacy of customers.”

NETGEAR Armor actively safeguards networks against threats, including trojans, ransomware, zero-day exploits, rootkits, and spyware, helps block fraudulent websites trying to steal financial data such as passwords or credit card numbers, and looks out for malicious links in browsers, emails, or apps.

“The world has come to learn how reliant we are on connectivity and along with this access comes potential online threats from bad actors. In 2018, NETGEAR made the strategic decision to help keep our customers secure by providing world-class network security through our partnership with Bitdefender” quoted David Henry, Senior Vice President for Connected Home Products at NETGEAR. “With NETGEAR Armor, you can sleep soundly knowing that your home network and all the connected devices are secure at home and on the go.”

NETGEAR Armor is powered by award-winning technology from Bitdefender. Bitdefender is a global cybersecurity leader protecting over 500 million systems in more than 150 countries.

