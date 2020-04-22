New Hitachi Vantara Virtual Storage Platform Drastically Lowers Data Storage Costs and Simplifies Data Infrastructure Management for Midsize Enterprises

Read Article

Hitachi Vantara, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi Ltd. has introduced Hitachi Virtual Storage Platform (VSP) E990, the company’s new storage platform for midsize enterprise customers.

The E990’s high performance and low latency supercharge business applications, and industry-leading data de-duplication guarantees storage cost reductions. Hitachi Ops Center’s powerful artificial intelligence (AI)-driven management software can also dramatically simplify storage provisioning for AI, machine learning (ML) and containerized applications. The E990 with Hitachi Ops Center provides an NVMe all-flash option for Hitachi Vantara’s family of solutions for midsize enterprises, adding to a broad portfolio of powerful infrastructure solutions that feature best-in-class performance and include Hitachi’s signature 100% data availability guarantee for businesses of all sizes.

The company also unveiled EverFlex from Hitachi Vantara, a program that provides simple, elastic and comprehensive acquisition choices for the E990 and the entire Hitachi Vantara portfolio. EverFlex adds consumption-based pricing models that range from basic utility pricing, to custom outcome-based services, to Storage as a Service. It will align IT spend with business use for midsize enterprises, enabling effective ways to lower cost, avoid wasting capacity and eliminate disruption.

Deduplication Reduces Storage Costs

With data volumes forecast to rise to 23%1 and data storage budgets growing only 10% on average, midsize enterprises urgently need solutions to reduce storage costs. The new Hitachi VSP E990 with Hitachi Ops Center delivers industry-leading 4:1 data deduplication – twice that of Hitachi’s closest competitor – guaranteeing to free up 75% of storage capacity.

AI-Enhanced Management Tools Radically Simplify Storage Provisioning

Industry analyst firm 451 Research, now a part of S&P Global Market Intelligence, suggests 43% of storage buyers feel unprepared to support increased future demands. Hitachi Vantara VSP E990 combined with Ops Center directly addresses this challenge. Ops Center’s AI-enhanced management streamlines storage delivery by up to 90% for demanding applications. It also reduces manual storage provisioning tasks by up to 70% and delivers root cause issue analysis four times faster to accelerate troubleshooting.

Trusted Performance That Won’t Break the Bank

Hitachi Vantara VSP E990 addresses the data infrastructure reliability challenges that many enterprises continue to face: One-third of enterprises still suffer outages or significant performance degradation as a result of storage reliability issues. VSP E990 delivers Hitachi Vantara’s long-standing leadership in reliability to midsize enterprises at a price point they can afford. It features an all-NVMe architecture with the industry’s leading and lowest-cost IOPS (as low as $0.03 per IOPS) and ultra-low latency for the most resource-hungry business applications.

Predictable Pricing and Flexible Consumption

New EverFlex adds greater choice in consumption-based pricing models that make pricing predictable for cloud-like storage usage. It starts by enabling customers to pay only for what they use and align technology spending with business use to reduce costs by up to 20%, eliminating the need to pay for the essential reserve capacity that every installation needs. Added services are available to further reduce costs and avoid disruptions to business by providing outcome-based operational services that help deliver more consistent service levels without placing additional burden on staff.

VSP E990 Is Supercharged for Partners, Too

The VSP E990 is ideal for partners to deliver innovation and benefits important to midsize enterprise customers. Hitachi Vantara continues to invest in its predictable, profitable and pioneering partner program with enablement tools, marketing resources and incentives designed for distributors and resellers focused on midsize enterprises. Read the blog post by Hitachi Vantara Channel Chief Kimberly King to learn more about the opportunity VSP E990 presents for partners and to read commentary from the company’s global partner community.

“With its Virtual Storage Platform E990 system, Hitachi is upping the ante in midrange storage. The VSP E990 is an all-NVMe system that is both storage-class memory (SCM) and NVMe-over-fabric (NVMEoF) ready, can scale to nearly 6 million IOPS and well over 16 petabytes of effective capacity, provides a ‘no questions asked’ 4:1 data reduction guarantee based on just compression and deduplication, and is backed by Hitachi’s 100-percent data availability guarantee,” said Eric Burgener, research vice president, Enterprise Infrastructure Systems, Platforms and Technologies, IDC. “Midrange enterprises that need room to grow for their mission-critical workloads should look at the compelling value proposition offered by the Hitachi VSP E990.”