New Relic announces Simon Lee as SVP and MD of APJ

New Relic announced the appointment of Simon Lee as Senior Vice President and Managing Director of Asia-Pacific and Japan (APJ). Lee will play an integral role in ensuring the continued success of New Relic’s APJ business as it continues to expand across the region.

With extensive leadership experience in the technology sector, Lee has a proven track record of achieving significant growth for market-leading global companies throughout Asia Pacific. Prior to New Relic, Lee held the position of Vice President, Asia Pacific & Japan at Gigamon, as well as senior leadership positions at Oracle, Fluke Networks, SAP, and Seagate Technology.

Businesses across Asia Pacific and beyond are investing heavily in observability to optimise operations, cut cloud costs, enhance customer experiences, and gain valuable insights. IDC’s Asia Pacific Whole Cloud Forecast, 2024-2027 report found that Asia Pacific cloud spend is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.3% and reach $US329.1 billion by 2027. The New Relic Intelligent Observability Platform enables businesses to optimise their operations by addressing spiraling cloud cost and tool proliferation, while improving customer experiences.

“The Asia-Pacific region is culturally diverse and highly customer-centric with endless potential for growth,” said New Relic Chief Revenue Officer Chris Jones. “The depth and breadth of experience Simon brings to our team will propel New Relic’s Asia-Pacific business to new heights as we continue to expand through scaling our high-performing teams, while delivering great value to our customers.”

Based in Singapore, Lee will join an established regional leadership team including Vice President of South Pacific Sales Jason Leonidas, Vice President of Customer Adoption Rob Newell, and other key senior leaders.

“New Relic is a proven market leader in the observability space with a strong and growing customer base, innovative product, and incredible team,” said New Relic Senior Vice President and Managing Director of Asia Pacific and Japan, Simon Lee. “The observability market has immense potential for adoption and growth across businesses of all sizes. It’s clear that observability will be critical for digitally savvy organisations in 2025 and beyond, and I’m looking forward to meeting our customers and partners as we continue to help them solve their most pressing business needs.”

New Relic has seen remarkable growth in the Asia-Pacific region in recent years, especially in Japan, Australia, and India. Since opening its first Indian office in Bengaluru in March 2022, the company has expanded rapidly within the country with the team growing by approximately 400% in 2024. The company also launched the Hyderabad Innovation Centre in October 2022, and relocated to a larger +500 seat facility.