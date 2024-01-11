NTT Expands India Footprint with New Data Centre Campus in Noida

NTT Ltd. announces the launch of its new data centre campus, Noida 2, and the opening of its first data centre. Spanning six acres, the campus will support a planned capacity of 52.8 MW critical IT load in two data centre.

The campus is in Noida’s data centre corridor within the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR), one of India’s largest and fastest growing economic centres. It is carrier neutral, interconnected with NTT’s other data centre locations for minimal latency and offers seamless access to top-tier public cloud providers. Its advanced features include high levels of automation that monitor and optimise facility performance and resources like power and water.

“India is a priority region in our global strategic roadmap of consistent capacity expansion in existing and new data centre markets,” said Doug Adams, CEO and President, NTT Global Data Centre & Submarine Cable. “With this new site we reaffirm our commitment to delivering reliable infrastructure that can support the demands of our clients’ digital transformation ambitions around the globe.”

“The launch of our new campus in Noida is a significant milestone in our growth journey in India,” said Shekhar Sharma, CEO & MD, NTT GDC India & NTT Com India Network Services. “Clients will now be able to access our trusted data centre services, from an interconnected campus in North India. As India’s digital economy accelerates towards the one trillion-dollar milestone, we will continue to provide the infrastructure for this growth.”

The first data centre delivered today, will support 22.4 MW IT load with an area of 300,000 sq. ft. (approx. 28,000m2). Additionally, this is the first data centre campus in India to incorporate seismic dampers, ensuring uninterrupted operations even during significant seismic events.

With this launch, NTT’s Global Data Centre division expanded its India footprint to more than 268 MW with 18 data centres across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Chennai, and Bengaluru. This includes Mumbai 9 data centre which recently went live at its flagship Central Mumbai (Chandivali) campus. Together, these facilities cover over 3.1 million sq. ft. (approx. 290,000 m2) across interconnected campuses where clients can plan their infrastructure for immediate requirements and the ability to scale to match future growth needs -all supported by NTT’s full-stack managed services portfolio.

NTT Global Data Centre employs advanced liquid cooling technologies, such as liquid immersion cooling and direct liquid cooling, ensuring clients can deploy the latest AI and high performance computer platforms in its data centres.