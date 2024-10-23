NxtGen unveils SpeedCloud powered by Red Hat 

NxtGen, a leading cloud service provider, proudly introduces SpeedCloud, a public cloud platform developed using enterprise open-source technologies like Red Hat OpenStack Platform and Red Hat OpenShift, the industry’s leading hybrid cloud application platform powered by Kubernetes. NxtGen further builds on this platform with key artificial intelligence (AI) offerings, including Private AI and Public Productivity tools using Red Hat OpenShift AI to enable enterprises to develop full-stack AI solutions with dedicated GPUs. This innovative platform combines enhanced performance and cost-efficiency, meeting the growing demands of businesses while maintaining data sovereignty and operational control. As a Red Hat Certified Cloud and Service Provider, NxtGen has leveraged this collaboration to build a robust foundation for SpeedCloud.

Public cloud adoption is on the rise as businesses aim to modernise their applications and improve efficiency while saving costs. Open-source technologies play a crucial role in this journey, providing the necessary flexibility and scalability, particularly as AI becomes more prevalent in business operations. SpeedCloud integrates Red Hat OpenStack Platform for more scalable and reliable cloud infrastructure and Red Hat OpenShift for more seamless container management. This powerful combination enables businesses to more easily deploy and manage cloud-native applications while delivering high performance, flexibility, and operational efficiency. The platform also supports the execution of large AI models and microservices trained on internal data sources, resulting in powerful and accurate AI applications that prioritise data privacy and security. The platform is purpose-built to accelerate the development, deployment, and scalability of applications, making it an ideal choice for enterprises looking to harness the power of enterprise open-source technology without compromising performance or security.

A.S. RajGopal, CEO and Managing Director of NxtGen, said, “SpeedCloud represents a pivotal moment in India’s technological landscape. By building this platform using Red Hat’s industry-leading enterprise open-source technologies, we’re offering businesses a superior cloud solution at a fraction of the cost of global giants while ensuring full control over their data with complete sovereignty. SpeedCloud is a true symbol of India’s ability to deliver world-class cloud solutions that meet the unique needs of our enterprises.”

Marshal Correia, vice president and general manager, India & South Asia, Red Hat, said, “Red Hat is firmly focused on catalysing co-creation within the ecosystem and across the broader network of ecosystems that our partners bring. We are excited to support NxtGen’s efforts to deliver managed open source services through SpeedCloud, helping customers accelerate innovation and drive digital transformation.”

Key Highlights of SpeedCloud: