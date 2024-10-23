Redington partners with Axis Communications to expand cutting-edge surveillance solutions across India

Redington Limited has announced a strategic partnership with Axis Communication. This alliance aims to expand and deliver Axis Communications’ industry-leading network solutions, which enhance security and business performance, to a wider customer base in India by leveraging Redington’s extensive partner network.

Through this partnership, Redington will leverage its wide distribution network to offer a wide range of Axis Communications solutions, including Fixed Cameras (Reliable surveillance in fixed positions), PTZ Cameras (Pan, tilt, and zoom capabilities for flexible surveillance), Thermal Cameras (Detect heat signatures in complete darkness or through smoke and dust), Network Audio, Network Intercom, Video Management Systems, analytics and more to businesses of all sizes..

Mr. R Venkatesh, President, Technology Solution Group, Redington Limited said, “We are excited to partner with Axis Communications to introduce their state -of-the- art surveillance solutions to a wider audience in India. This collaboration aligns with our goal to offer businesses top-notch technology that facilitates digital transformation. Through our extensive partner network, we are confident in our ability to enhance security and business performance for organisations of all sizes across the country.”

Speaking about the partnership, Carl Malmqvist, Regional Director, South Asia Pacific, Axis Communications said, “Since our inception, Axis has been committed to the indirect sales model which has resulted in creating opportunities and business growth for our ecosystem partner. Our distributors are our critical business partner in being able to strive and achieve our business goals. With the growth projection for India over the next five years, it was important for us to partner with a trustworthy brand like Redington. I am confident this relationship is built for success, and I am looking forward to creating a smarter, safer India, together”.

This partnership aligns with Axis’s 5-year vision for growth in India, particularly focusing on geo-expansion across Tier 1, 2, and 3 cities. Axis is also focused on identifying, onboarding, and expanding its partner database, with a strong intent to grow segments such as Government, Data Centres, Transportation, Critical Infrastructure, and Global Manufacturing.

“Axis Communications is honoured to be partnering with Redington as one of our Authorised Distributors for India. Our relationship is a strategic step in the right direction of accelerating the Axis footprint across the country. We are convinced our partnership will be extremely successful because of their skilled sales team and excellent logistical capabilities”, said Sudhindra Holla, Director – India SAARC, Axis Communications

Axis Communications offers network-based products for video surveillance, access control, intercom, and audio systems, enhanced by intelligent analytics applications and supported by high-quality training. With a focus on innovation, quality, and reliability, Axis remains committed to meeting the evolving needs of its global customer base.