o9 Solutions recognizes Chainalytics in its inaugural partner awards program

o9 Solutions announced that it is honoring Chainalytics, an NTT DATA Company, with the 10x Partner award as part of o9’s inaugural Partner Awards program to recognize the company’s status as the fastest-growing partner of the year. o9’s collaborative partnership with Chainalytics, a recognized global leader in supply chain consulting and analytics, is based on high-level knowledge, professionalism, and continuous improvement.

Currently, o9 and Chainalytics are working on seven joint projects across the agriculture, industrial manufacturing, and telecommunications industries. Since beginning the collaborative partnership in 2021, Chainalytics has increased its delivery capabilities and continues to achieve its targets in upskilling its teams with delivery capabilities, developing reference models, and being a go-to partner to work with o9.

“Chainalytics is honored to receive the inaugural 10x Partner award,” says Soumya Basu, Vice President, IDSP at Chainalytics. “Working with o9, we’ve focused on unlocking value while helping customers navigate their supply chain transformations. We’ve achieved this through substantial investment in combining our best-in-class supply chain expertise with the best-in-class capabilities of the o9 digital brain. Together we’ve helped solve complex supply chain planning challenges for our clients by creating extensions of the o9 platform. We’re extremely proud to be o9’s top-growing partner, and we are committed to our mission of realizing customer value through our collaboration with o9.”

“We are very pleased to recognize Chainalytics as the fastest-growing partner through our inaugural 10x Partner award,” says Igor Rikalo, President and COO at o9. “Through our collective partnership, we’ve been able to provide incredible capabilities for leading companies across industries. Chainalytics is steadfast in contributing to our continued delivery and go-to-market successes.”

In addition to the 10x Partner Award, o9’s annual Partner Awards will highlight the outstanding contributions made by its partner organizations across four additional categories: