Oracle offers powerful Generative AI RAG Agent and enhanced AI services to help customers solve business problems

Oracle announced the general availability of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) Generative AI (GenAI) Agents with retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) capabilities and enhanced Oracle AI innovations that help customers turn their data into a competitive advantage by making it easier to apply AI to real-world business operations.

The first of a series of OCI GenAI Agents, the RAG Agent provides out-of-the-box RAG capabilities, enabling customers to get started while avoiding manual processes such as agent planning, retrieval, reranking, generation, and integration. It also provides a self-check to reduce hallucinations, enabling customers to adopt RAG technologies to streamline their business processes without spending cycles on research and development. OCI GenAI Agents enable customers to access Oracle Database 23ai AI Vector Search and run fast similarity queries on enterprise data stored in the database. For customers who have a subscription to Oracle Database 23ai on OCI, the GenAI Agents service adds an automation layer to execute RAG and similarity search functions without having to move data to a separate vector database.

For organisations looking for open source solutions for their generative AI workloads, OCI GenAI Agents service also supports OCI Search with OpenSearch.

“AI is driving breakthroughs and efficiencies at an unprecedented pace, leading to new business models, applications, and innovation across industries,” said Greg Pavlik, executive vice president, AI and Data Management Services, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. “With the OCI Generative AI Agents service, Oracle Database 23ai customers on OCI can subscribe to a fully managed RAG service that enables them to talk to their data. It’s AI designed for companies looking to put AI into their real-world production environments quickly—by bringing AI to their data.”

Key use cases for OCI GenAI Agents include:

Call centre optimisation: Helps operators increase customer satisfaction through more accurate responses and a higher volume of query resolution.

Expedite legal research: Helps researchers find answers faster by conversing with AI rather than manually searching court record databases.

Revenue intelligence: Helps finance teams understand customer purchase history and trends by asking natural language questions instead of running reports.

Recruit qualified job candidates: Helps recruiters source potential new hires more easily by typing in natural language rather than constructing a database query.

To provide versatile and accessible AI solutions for developers and business users, Oracle is also introducing AI innovations to the following: