plutos ONE Launches India’s First Conversational AI Based Offer Discovery Platform on WhatsApp

plutos ONE is thrilled to announce the launch of India’s First Conversational AI Based Offer Discovery Platform on WhatsApp, revolutionizing the way consumers explore and avail offers and deals. With this innovative platform, users can conveniently discover amazing offers with just a tap on WhatsApp, eliminating the need to navigate through multiple websites or sift through countless discounts.

Gone are the days of endless searching for the perfect deal. With plutos ONE’s Conversational AI Based Offer Discovery Platform on WhatsApp, users can simply engage in a conversation as they would with a friend, and the AI will assist them in finding deals that align with their preferences, making offer discovery incredibly easy and convenient.

Rajjat Gulati, Co-Founder of plutos ONE, commented, “At plutos ONE, we have always been at the forefront of innovation. With our Conversational AI-based Offer Discovery Platform, we have once again raised the bar on innovation and customer experience.”

The platform offers access to top offers from over 400 brands across various categories including beauty and wellness, dining, shopping, travel, electronics and entertainment, gifting, health and fitness, education, and more. It aims to ensure that users find the best deals that perfectly match their needs and desires.

The chatbot provides step-by-step guidance on how to avail offers and vouchers, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free experience for users. Operating through WhatsApp makes the platform easily accessible and convenient for users, allowing them to effortlessly stay informed about the latest offers and deals without the hassle of manual searching. Users can simply scan the provided QR code with their smartphones or tap on the provided link to begin using the service.

This AI-Powered Offer Discovery Platform benefits people with convenient discovery of offers through WhatsApp, leveraging the widely used messaging platform with billions of active users globally. It enables access to top offers from leading brands and allows users to choose offers that match their preferences.With upcoming updates, users will have the ability to chat in 16 regional languages and use the platform through voice commands in their native languages, further enhancing accessibility and usability.

plutos ONE operates India’s largest Incentive Platform built specifically for Banks and Networks with over 400 online brands. They manage card activation and offer platforms for banks, networks, and large brands. plutos ONE also offers a full suite of products and services for banks, ranging from Conversational AI solutions for bill payments on WhatsApp, Web, and more, to incentives and engagement on every transaction. Additionally, plutos ONE offers complete biller solutions, from BBPS onboarding to settlements, refunds, and support.

In line with its commitment to data security and operational excellence, plutos ONE proudly boasts PCI-DSS and ISO 27001:2013 certifications, ensuring the highest standards of security and compliance across its operations.