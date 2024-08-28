Pure Storage announces support for next-generation Vmware vSphere virtual volumes

Pure Storage is excited to announce that it will support the next generation of Vmware vSphere Virtual Volumes ( vVols) when it becomes generally available, which is currently planned to be part of Vmware Cloud Foundation 9. Reinforcing Pure Storage’s commitment to driving enterprise-grade storage needs for Vmware environments, support for next-gen vVols will enable our enterprise customers to further optimise storage operations and deliver the performance, scale, and data protection required to address the needs of an evolving set of modern applications and workloads.

Powering ever-evolving enterprise needs

Next gen vVols will have three main goals: deliver a consistent, optimised user experience across storage platforms; evolve vVols for modern, large scale use cases such as AI/ML workloads and Cloud Service Provider deployments; fully integrate with Vmware Cloud Foundation (VCF).

Pure Storage has a strong track record of supporting the most up-to-date versions of vVols APIs as the first Vmware storage partner to certify both VASA 5 and VASA 6 which will be prerequisites for next generation vVols. This exemplifies Pure Storage’s relentless pursuit of excellence. Pure remains committed to advancing its technology stack, delivering cutting-edge solutions that meet ever-evolving enterprise needs.

Pure Storage’s commitment to next gen vVols enables the company to deliver unparalleled storage solutions for mutual customers, delivering benefits that include:

Cloud-like scale: Ensures cloud-like scale for enterprise-grade Vmware environments. Where traditional storage systems do not provide the performance or host scalability needed due to inherent file system limitations, Pure Storage on vVols will increase host access scale, eliminating limits on innovation and growth.

Unmatched performance: Using Pure Storage with vVols brings stability, reliability, and high performance to Vmware environments. Customers report database restores going from hours to minutes.

Simplified storage management & provisioning: Fine-grain control and storage policy-based management provided by vVols combined with Pure Storage’s industry-leading storage management interface enable IT teams to spend less time on storage admin and more on business growth and innovation.

“Pure Storage has been a Vmware Technology Alliance Partner for over a decade, working together to help customers realise the greatest value from their virtual infrastructure and underlying hardware. My conversations with Vmware customers in Asia Pacific and Japan validate the value that Pure Storage brings to their deployments in public and hybrid clouds, data protection, Kubernetes, and virtualisation. We are pleased to expand our support for Vmware environments and the newest Vmware technologies with this update.” – Nathan Hall, Vice President & General Manager, Asia Pacific & Japan, Pure Storage

“As customers adopt Vmware Cloud Foundation as their private cloud platform, we are meeting customers where they are by supporting an ecosystem of solutions such as Pure Storage that provide flexibility in how they meet their own unique storage requirements. Pure’s forthcoming support for Vmware Cloud Foundation 9 will provide our customers with advanced storage solutions that enable customers to achieve a simpler and more complete cloud experience in their own data centres.” – Paul Turner, VP, Product Management, vSphere, Vmware by Broadcom

Pure Storage delivers a seamless data experience to customers leveraging Vmware by Broadcom solutions:

“Partnering with Pure Storage has been a game-changer for our Vmware environment, delivering critical performance, stability, and data protection. Pure’s implementation of vVols has significantly enhanced our data access speed, improved our recovery capabilities, and provided better snapshot management overall. The integration has not only optimised our infrastructure but also brought much-needed predictability while maintaining efficiency and reliability. Pure Storage continues to play a crucial role in our ongoing infrastructure modernisation efforts.” – Carl Wolcott, IT Manager, KAI USA

“Pure Storage has optimised our Vmware environment at Texas A&M, delivering stability and price predictability without compromising on performance, efficiency, or reliability. Their innovative platform, combined with deep Vmware co-engineering and integration, has set the benchmark for product features, support excellence, and a true partnership, driving us toward seamless IT operations.” – Heath E. Simon, Enterprise IT Technologist, Texas A&M University.