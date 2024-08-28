Manipal Business Solutions leads AI revolution in Contact Point Verification and Field Investigation for financial institutions

Manipal Business Solutions (MBS), one of India’s leading fintech companies, is revolutionising the Contact Point Verification (CPV) and Field Investigation (FI) services for financial institutions with AI-powered innovations. By integrating advanced AI algorithms and data modelling techniques, MBS is pioneering a new era of efficiency, accuracy, and security in verification and investigation services.

To address the increasing demand for improved efficiency and risk mitigation in the financial sector, MBS’s CPV solution employs geo-location tools to ensure unmatched precision in verifications and investigations, significantly reducing the risk of fraudulent activities. Additionally, it features AI-powered smart agent allocation that utilises behaviour analysis, performance metrics, and task completion probabilities to optimally assign agents, ensuring rapid task completion and exceptional service quality.

The CPV and FI product features data-driven behavioural analysis to forecast agent performance and dynamically adjust workflows. This proactive management ensures optimal task allocation, boosting the probability of timely and successful service delivery.

Highlighting the advancements, Vishal Jain, CEO, Manipal Business Solutions, said, “At MBS, we are committed to building tech-led business solutions that are transforming the BFSI industry landscape. Our Contact Point Verification (CPV) and Field Investigation (FI) solutions, driven by AI optimisation, geolocation validation, and behavioural science, are setting new benchmarks in the industry. By addressing the critical challenges of speed, accuracy, and security, we empower financial institutions to make faster decisions, streamline operations, and expand their reach with enhanced accessibility. With this innovative approach, we are establishing a new paradigm for the industry, where technology, trust, and accessibility go hand in hand.”

At the Global Fintech Festival 2024 in Mumbai, Manipal Business Solutions will showcase its cutting-edge AI-driven fintech solutions for the BFSI industry, providing insights into their capabilities.