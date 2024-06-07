Pure Storage makes strategic investment in LandingAI to advance AI vision models in the enterprise

Pure Storage and LandingAI announced Pure’s strategic investment in LandingAI to help power the future of vision AI

Pure Storage delivers a data storage platform that enables customers to realize the potential of AI, at any stage of the AI journey. The promise of LandingAI’s multi-modal Large Vision Model (LVM) solutions will help shape the future of vision AI for the enterprises that Pure serves.

“Enterprises will need solutions to apply generative AI to their data, which will increasingly consist of not just text, but richer image and video data as well,” said Andrew Ng, LandingAI CEO. “We are thrilled to partner with Pure Storage to meet this customer need.”

“We are excited to be investing in LandingAI, a company whose product affinity and customer synergies align closely to Pure’s,” said Rob Lee, CTO, Pure Storage. “We believe our strategic partnership with the LandingAI team, including its pioneering leaders Andrew Ng and Dan Maloney, will lead to significant AI/ML advancements for our customers.”