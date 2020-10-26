Quick Heal Technologies appoints global experts to accelerate innovation in Cybersecurity

Read Article

Quick Heal Technologies has further strengthened its R&D leadership team with the appointment of global experts, Sanjay Agrawal and Bibhuti Kar as Chief Product Officer and Head of Research and Development respectively. The expansion of the leadership team reinforces Quick Heal’s commitment to accelerate product innovation and drive expansion of next-generation enterprise security solutions under the “Seqrite®” brand.

In his role, Sanjay will be responsible for driving the overall product vision and strategy in line with market expectations. While Bibhuti will drive the company’s development efforts leading a team of talented engineering professionals and security researchers.

Sanjay is an entrepreneurial engineering and product leader with over two decades of experience and proven success in building cybersecurity products for the global markets. He has served many prestigious and high performing roles, including Vice President of Engineering Application and Security at ColorTokens and Director of Engineering at Cisco. A computer engineering graduate from the University of Illinois, Sanjay holds a Ph.D. and an M.S from Stanford University in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science (EECS).

Bibhuti brings with him over two and a half decades of rich experience in the global high-tech industry. An alumnus of IIT Kharagpur with a master’s in ECE, he started his career with the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) as a project assistant on missile communication systems. Post this, he held several prestigious roles in leading technology companies like Cisco, Bell Northern Research and Sophos.

Dr. Kailash Katkar, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Quick Heal Technologies, said, “We are pleased to welcome two strong and successful leaders who have proven track record of developing next-generation cybersecurity products and solutions globally. The addition of Sanjay and Bibhuti will further accelerate our efforts to strengthen our enterprise security business. We are certain that they will add significant value to Quick Heal Technologies as we continue to innovate and deliver world-class security products and solutions in sync with the ever-evolving and dynamic market expectations.”

Sanjay Agrawal, Chief Product Officer, Quick Heal Technologies, said, “I am excited to join Quick Heal Technologies, a company that has crafted its legacy and earned the reputation as the cybersecurity leader in India. I am excited with the opportunity to innovate and build world-class products to deliver the best in class protection against complex security threats.”

Bibhuti Kar, Head – Research and Development, Quick Heal Technologies, said, “I look forward to contributing to Quick Heal’s strategic focus of securing the digital transformation journey of businesses and consumers. It is an honor to lead a team of extremely talented engineering professionals and security researchers working towards delivering the finest security solutions.”

