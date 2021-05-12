Rahi Systems registered a 20% surge in demand for AV conferencing solutions in the last fiscal

Read Article

Rahi Systems, a global integrated IT enterprise solutions provider, announced that the company had registered a surge of 20% in demand for audio and video conferencing facilities/products in the last fiscal 2020-2021. During the pandemic, as businesses moved towards a ‘hybrid workplace’ model, which combines offline with onsite work models, Rahi Systems ramped up its offerings to corporates in collaboration with Logitech and Zoom. Additionally, Rahi Systems has reported a global revenue of approximately $ 300 million for the fiscal 2020-2021.

Rahi Systems has delivered 130 customized meeting room solutions in 2020 to enable the hybrid workplace and delivered a complete portfolio of AV solutions that are easy to deploy, secure, and have a host of interactive features. These solutions were deployed across IT enterprises, education, healthcare, professional services sectors.

Speaking about the company’s role in empowering today’s workplace, Sushil Goyal, Co-Founder & MD of Rahi Systems, said, “Industry leaders from healthcare, education, and technology sectors are recognizing the importance of a state-of-the-art IT infrastructure to resume productive and efficient business operations. However, before making any decision, businesses must think about several factors, primarily ensuring a collaborative and engaging work environment; and implementing new technologies to integrate seamlessly. We work with leading brands to provide an enhanced A/V experience, ensure operational agility, and make sure companies have the right tools. We also offer meeting rooms on hire and have convenient pricing models for small and medium businesses.”

According to a Gartner Survey of HR leaders, 90% of the respondents plan to allow employees to work remotely at least for part of the time, even after the COVID-19 crisis is over. 65% of respondents reported that their organization will continue to offer employees flexibility on in their work schedule. The future of work has many organizations implementing a hybrid work model which introduces a new set of productivity challenges. As a result, companies across the globe are looking to meeting these challenges by investing in best meeting room solutions that help employees collaborate, innovate and stay productive.

