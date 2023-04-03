ReBid adds Amazon Ads and TikTok Ads to its Unified MADTech Intelligence Platform

ReBid, the leading unified Madtech Intelligence platform, announced the integration of Amazon Ads and Tiktok Ads, enabling customers to activate, manage and get unified reporting and dashboard across multiple searches, social, programmatic, and commerce ad platforms.

With the addition of Amazon Ads and TikTok Ads, ReBid has extended its capability to two of the biggest ad platforms globally in terms of reach. ReBid’s customers can now easily compare key performance indicators (KPIs) across these platforms and across other integration partners to eliminate ad spend wastage.

Moreover, the integration has made ReBid a verified Amazon Ads partner, adding to its growing list of programmatic platforms including Google, Meta, Twitter, Linkedin, DV360 ads, and other 10+ programmatic ad platforms.

“We are excited to integrate Amazon Ads and Tiktok Ads into our unified Madtech Intelligence platform, providing our customers with access to these highly popular ad platforms,” said Rajiv Dingra, Founder & CEO of ReBid. “Our unified reporting and dashboard provide a comprehensive view of key performance indicators (KPIs) across all advertising and marketing channels, enabling our customers to gain a complete understanding of their customer journey. This empowers them to optimize their ad spend and attain their business goals with greater precision and efficiency.”

The integration of Amazon Ads and Tiktok Ads underscores ReBid’s commitment to providing the best advertising solutions to its customers and helping them achieve their business objectives through effective advertising strategies.

“As the advertising landscape continues to evolve, businesses must stay on top of emerging trends and adopt innovative solutions to achieve their advertising goals,” said Ashish Bhasin, Co-founder and Chairman, ReBid. “ReBid’s integration of Amazon Ads and Tiktok Ads into its unified Madtech Intelligence platform is a testament to the company’s commitment to providing cutting-edge advertising solutions to its customers. This will undoubtedly empower businesses to make more informed decisions about their ad spend, improve their ROI, and drive growth in a highly competitive market.”