R&M appoints Ingram Micro as its national distributor for India

R&M has announced a national distribution agreement with Ingram Micro to promote and sell the entire product portfolio of their private networks business. Laurent Amestoy, Executive Vice President – APAC at R&M said, “This well-timed partnership gives us the flexibility to expand our operations and create inroads into new verticals, markets, and regions in India. This association is a key milestone to further expand our business in India and will allow us to be an active part of the changing market dynamics.”

Vijay Kumar Nambudiri, Business Head at Ingram Micro said, “We offer the widest range of products and services with new brands being added regularly. The new agreement will allow Ingram Micro to add further value to our reseller channel by offering a combination of cutting-edge solutions from R&M.”

R&M will leverage Ingram’s vast geographical coverage, extensive partner base, and value-added services. This allows R&M to increase their speed of business and expand its reach throughout India. Ingram Micro represents reputed active brands, and this partnership will permit both parties to leverage their current client base for mutual benefits and close deals quickly.

Gaurav Ahluwalia, Managing Director at R&M India said, “We are honored to collaborate with Ingram Micro to accelerate each other’s growth and create a fruitful relationship in the years to come. The partnership will help us to deliver a diverse product portfolio to our customers across the country and to strengthen our position in structured cabling market. With this fruitful partnership, we envision a double-digit business growth in India.”

Murugesan R, Senior Director, Sales – Private Networks at R&M India said, “This alliance will help Ingram Micro’s product offerings to large government projects. The tie-up will further enable R&M to leverage their local customer base to make the products available 24X7, building a strong market presence across India, especially in tier 2 cities.”

The association with Ingram Micro will allow R&M to increase the market share as well as the mind share by leveraging the vast network resources of Ingram Micro and spreading out to all corners of the country.

Sanjay Achawal, Executive Director- Sales at Ingram Micro said, “We are happy to sign the national distribution agreement and become a part of the R&M’s global organization. With R&M’s worldwide expertise, we will be able to offer value-added customized solutions to our clients across the country.”