SIS Group migrates to IceWarp for its E2E encrypted email communication solution

Security management is a challenging task of protecting sensitive information. The SIS Group, renowned for its security services both in India and Australia with diverse solutions across the security spectrum has tied up with IceWarp for its email collaboration solution.

With more than 2,40,000 employees, and a huge database of customers; its backend processes and operations are both complex and huge. For a Security services management company like SIS Group, it becomes a challenge to protect its sensitive information for its operations. The association with IceWarp would aid the organization to function more efficiently and effectively without security concerns.

Today, data is the most vital aspect of any business, loss of a fraction of data can jeopardize day-to-day business operations. It is extremely important to ensure that all data is secured during software migration, or can be restored whenever necessary.

Prior to its collaboration with IceWarp, SIS was facing major spamming issues, phishing attacks, cyber-security threats with no administrative centralized control over incoming and outgoing mails. Attempting to manage outgoing traffic of such a large magnitude from the organization’s single server was a major problem. In addition to frequent crashes, the system lacked any kind of resilience; it represented a single point of failure and was extremely difficult to pinpoint problems, and monitor delivery performance.

Thus, IceWarp backed by Cisco came with an Email Security solution that was most trusted and highly recommended; it revamped the operations and created a fool-proof technology for an error-free and secured management of the system. With IceWarp 99.9% of transactional emails to team members and guests are now being delivered securely without any risk of breaches, ensuring the delivery of important and sensitive information reliably. Furthermore, the management information dashboard provides on-going performance monitoring and eliminating the single point of failure.

IceWarp has offered the strategy and solution that is effective and acts as a barrier against phishing, business email compromise, and ransomware. It offers threat intelligence while providing updates every three to five minutes through the most up-to-date protection.

Speaking on the deployment, Pramod Sharda – CEO, IceWarp India & Middle East quoted, “We are delighted to expand our engagement with SIS. The cumulative growth of our clientele acts as a constant reminder of us moving closer to our vision. A secure solution for every communication process is the need of the hour. We at IceWarp offer our customers ease of use, security, and efficiency through our complete solution for all their office work in a single window, without the requirement of a third-party application”.

With IceWarp, SIS gets an undeterred protection against stealthy malware in attachments and industry-leading URL intelligence that helps combat malicious links. Moreover, Email Security enhances Office 365 email security. It has robust data loss prevention and content-encryption capabilities to safeguard sensitive information which has helped SIS to comply with government and industry regulations.

“Today when data hacks are increasing by every passing day, one needs to be more careful while migrating to new collaborative software. Similarly, we had been searching for an efficient Email Collaboration solution for our company which is easy to use as well as secure. Our search ended with IceWarp the company’s solutions are completely safe and provide seamless collaboration in real time. With IceWarp, our team and processes would continuously be in an optimal condition, ensuring greater productivity at a faster pace.” stated, Hemant Singh, Manager IT, SIS India.

