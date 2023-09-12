SolarWinds to participate in Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo 2023 worldwide events

SolarWinds announced it will participate in the Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo 2023 conferences held worldwide over the coming months. At the events, SolarWinds will showcase its award-winning portfolio of products, including Hybrid Cloud Observability, SolarWinds Observability, and SolarWinds IT service management (ITSM).

“In today’s world, where cloud-native digital services and apps have become a huge part of the global economy and business, the stakes on digital user experience, data security, cost management, and competitive differentiation are as high as ever,” said Nik Koutsoukos, vice president of marketing strategy at SolarWinds. “Organizations need to achieve both sustainable business growth and system resiliency. At the Gartner® events, SolarWinds will showcase how an integrated observability and service management solution can help organizations gain a comprehensive view of their IT environment and accelerate the mean time to discovery and remediation of actual or potential issues.”

Gartner Conferences Worldwide

The Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo conferences bring together CIOs and IT leaders to explore the technology, insights, and trends shaping the future of IT and business. This year’s conference theme—Unleash Possibility—focuses on helping attendees separate hype from reality and create a culture of innovation that provides value to employees, customers, and citizens.

At the Gartner events, various SolarWinds executives will deliver a session on “AI-driven Observability and Service Management for Operational and Business Resiliency.” Attendees will learn how cloud-native, integrated observability and service management solutions provide the visibility and control organizations need over all business-critical services to ensure operational resiliency and business growth.

SolarWinds will exhibit and speak at the following shows:

Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo 2023 in Gold Coast, Australia—September 11-13

Speaker: SolarWinds Solutions Engineering Manager Peter Lee will present on Wednesday, September 13, at 1:15 p.m. AEST.

Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo 2023 in Orlando, Florida—October 16-19

Speakers: Nik Koutsoukos, vice president of marketing strategy at SolarWinds, will present alongside Keaten Joseph, vice president of technology at PROENERGY, a SolarWinds customer and leading third-party solutions provider in the energy industry, on Tuesday, October 17, at 2:20 p.m. ET.

Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo 2023 in Barcelona, Spain—November 6-9

Check the agenda closer to the event for the SolarWinds session date and time.

Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo 2023 in Kochi, India—November 28-30

Krishna Sai, group vice president of engineering at SolarWinds, will present on the IT Xpo stage. Check the agenda closer to the event for the session date and time.

The SolarWinds Platform

SolarWinds Observability is a comprehensive, integrated, and full-stack observability solution designed to integrate data from across the IT ecosystem, including networks, servers, applications, databases, and more. Customers can augment the solution with SolarWinds Service Management to accelerate remediation times by automatically escalating relevant issues/alerts, pinpointing the most critical incidents, and assigning required resources to help reduce incident response and remediation times.