STT GDC India Wins Colocation Service Provider of the Year at the 2020 Frost & Sullivan Awards

Read Article

​ST Telemedia Global Data Centres named India’s ‘Colocation Service Provider of the Year’ at the 18th Frost & Sullivan India ICT Best Practices Awards 2020. This is the third year in a row that the company has won this award.

Sumit Mukhija, CEO, STT GDC India said, “We are delighted to receive the prestigious ‘Colocation Service Provider of the Year 2020’ award by Frost & Sullivan. It is an honour for the entire team at STT GDC India to be recognised for our efforts, diligence and customer-centric approach. Even amidst the prevailing global challenges, our teams have worked relentlessly to ensure business continuity for our customers. Winning an award of this stature validates our in-depth understanding of customer needs, coupled with our unwavering commitment to deliver for them and our strong local expertise. We are inspired to remain as the leader in the Indian data centre industry. “

Apalak Ghosh, Associate Director- ICT, Frost & Sullivan said, “With about one-third of the market share, STT GDC India has been a dominant leader in the Indian colocation market, propelled by its extensive data centre footprint, eminent data centre facilities, and excellent customer service. The company has been able to successfully become a preferred colocation service provider for hyperscalers, service providers, and large enterprises in India. In 2019, STT GDC India demonstrated exceptional innovation prowess with investments in automation system and green data centres. This is a well-deserved recognition for STT GDC India supported by its robust financial performance, strong parentage, visionary roadmap, and undisputed leadership in the Indian colocation market.”

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com