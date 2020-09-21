TechnoBind appointed as the VAD for Cloudian’s HyperStore Exabyte-Scalable Object storage system

Read Article

TechnoBind, India’s first specialist distributor for data and associated domains has been named as a Value Added Distributor for Cloudian, the most widely deployed independent provider of object storage systems. The company will offer Cloudian’s HyperStore exabyte-scalable object storage system to customers. TechnoBind, with its highly professional and experienced team, will serve as an official value-added distributor for Cloudian across the country. This strategic sign-up aims to enable users to cost-effectively store, manage and protect massive amounts of unstructured data.

With the industry’s most fully native S3 API compatibility and a proven, hyperscale architecture, Cloudian HyperStore is the antidote to customer’ challenges arising out of their growing storage complexity. Its modular scale-out architecture enables customers to start small and seamlessly scale to an exabyte without interruption. In addition, HyperStore provides geo-distribution for managing storage across multiple data centres and hybrid cloud environments, all from a single pane of glass.

“Our partners are absolutely critical to the success of Cloudian.” said Vikram Fernandes, Cloudian’s Director for Business Development and Alliances in the region. “As we look to expand our reach, and meet the evolving data management and protection needs of customers across India, we believe TechnoBind has the expertise, relationships, and sales, service and support capabilities to help us achieve our objectives.”

Cloudian simplifies enterprise storage with limitlessly scalable storage that consolidates massive data sets in a single, easily managed environment.

Cloudian’s fully native interoperability with S3 (the de facto standard in object storage) ensures investment protection for developers and data center managers who rely on the thousands of S3-enabled applications available from vendors such as Adobe, Commvault, Hadoop, Evertz, Pure Storage, Rubrik, Splunk, Veeam, Veritas, and others.

Compatible with all popular backup solutions, Cloudian provides fast, reliable, on-premises storage for backup and archive data. It provides customers with an easy-to-use scale out solution at up to 70% less cost than traditional SAN and NAS systems and up to 30% less cost than maintenance-intensive tape offerings.

Further Cloudian’s S3 Object Lock capability permits backup data copies to be made unchangeable for a set period of time, which prevents hacker encryption or deletion and ensures a clean data copy for reliable recovery in the event of a ransomware attack. This Object Lock feature integration with Commvault and Veeam and is the only on-prem, native S3 object storage-based ransomware solution to offer data immutability that’s verified in US government certification testing.

Cloudian also provides multi-cloud support, including out-of-the-box integration with AWS, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure that maintains data in its native format and helps customers eliminate cloud vendor lock-ins.

Speaking on the tie-up with Cloudian, Mr. Prashanth G J, CEO at TechnoBind said “We are thrilled to be trusted by Cloudian as a national distributor in India and we are really excited to announce this partnership with Cloudian and strive to maximize Cloudian’s’ product portfolio presence across various verticals. We look forward to opening new doors, expanding opportunities, and helping customers develop new revenue streams, prepare for the challenges of tomorrow, and lower the costs of business.

TechnoBind as a value-added distributor assists its customers in implementing technology-rich solutions that are suitable for the organization. Through its established channel network combined with its strategic initiatives, TechnoBind will help Cloudian to expand its reach and reinforce its presence in the region. TechnoBind partners with the technology vendors, focusing on plotting the future with the best of breed disruptive technologies. This unique approach has taken TechnoBind to the forefront, representing some of the most innovative technologies of India.

