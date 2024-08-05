TAC Security Becomes the First Cybersecurity Company to Achieve ISO 17025 Certiﬁcation by A2LA

TAC Security, a leading global cybersecurity company specialising in vulnerability management, India’s first publicly listed cybersecurity company and made headlines with its oversubscribed IPO, worth $1 Billion TAC InfoSec Limited is proud to announce that it has achieved a groundbreaking milestone as the first cybersecurity company in the world to receive the prestigious ISO/IEC 17025:2017 certification.

In recognition of successful completion of the A2LA evaluation process, including an evaluation of organisation’s compliance with Google’s Key Requirements App Defense Alliance, accreditation is granted to TAC Security to perform Cloud Application Security Assessment (CASA) for Open Web Application Security Project (OWASP_ Application Security Verification Standard (ASVS) v4.0.3 and Mobile Application Security Assessment (MASA) Open Web Application Security Assessment Project (OWASP) Mobile Application Verification Standard (MASVS) v1.4.2

This landmark achievement underscores TAC Security’s unwavering commitment to excellence in its penetration testing and calibration processes, setting a new standard in the industry. ISO 17025, the international standard for testing and calibration laboratories, is a rigorous benchmark that ensures accuracy, reliability, and consistency.

“TAC Security’s attainment of this certification reﬂects its dedication to providing top-tier security solutions and underscores its role as a pioneer in the field. Our mission has always been to push the boundaries of industry standards and shape the future of cybersecurity,” said Trishneet Arora, CEO and Founder of TAC Security, adding, “Achieving ISO 17025 certification is a landmark moment in fulfilling that mission. It signifies our unwavering dedication to excellence and our promise to deliver unparalleled solutions to clients around the globe. This certification not only marks a pivotal moment in our journey but also establishes TAC Security as a pioneering force in setting global benchmarks for security solutions. As the world’s first to attain this certification, we reinforce our role as a leader in innovation, quality, and excellence.”

Accredited Laboratory, A2LA has accredited TAC INFOSEC PRIVATE LIMITED for technical competence in the field of Information Technology Testing. This laboratory is accredited in accordance with the recognised International Standard ISO/IEC 17025:2017 General requirements for the competence of testing and calibration laboratories. This accreditation demonstrates technical competence for a defined scope and the operation of a laboratory quality management system (refer to joint ISO-ILAC-IAF Communiqué dated April 2017).

“Our journey to ISO 17025 certification is a testament to the extraordinary eﬀorts of our team and our dedication to setting new benchmarks in cybersecurity. This achievement is not just a certification but a reﬂection of our commitment to delivering unparalleled quality and reliability to our clients. We are proud to lead the way and set a new standard for excellence in the industry,” said Saransh Rawat, Lead-Technology, TAC Security.

The ISO/IEC 17025:2017 certification process involved a comprehensive evaluation of TAC Security’s technical competency, management systems, and adherence to international standards. The successful completion of this process highlights TAC Security’s exceptional capabilities and reinforces its position as a leader in cybersecurity innovation.

TAC Security is aiming to provide further solution to ADA (Application Defense Alliance) by achieving the certification. TAC Security shall witness boost of its solutions Amid Recent Cyber Outage took place in the mid of July.