Tata Tele Business Services partners with Microsoft Teams to launch Smartflo UCaaS

Tata Tele Business Services (TTBS), one of India’s leading enablers of digital connectivity and cloud solutions for businesses, has announced the launch of Smartflo Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS), a unique voice solution integrated with Microsoft Teams.

Smartflo UCaaS solution works with Direct Routing for Teams, allowing users to place PSTN calls (to a landline or mobile number) from their desktop, laptop, or mobile device using the corporate network. This model provides the convenience of unified communication with built-in privacy for users. It replaces traditional PBXs and enables key calling capabilities with a cloud-based call control system.

With the increasing number of enterprises perpetually operating with a blend of an onsite and remote workforce, the demand for UCaaS solution is expected to rise. BFSI, IT, ITes, Services and Manufacturing are among the top industries to adopt UCaaS.

Speaking on this announcement, Vishal Rally, Sr. Vice President – Product, Commercial and Marketing, Tata Teleservices said, “Proliferation of hybrid work culture and an expanding remote workforce is driving the need for a unified, cost-effective, and secure communication solution. Smartflo UCaaS has been developed with an endeavor to seamlessly bridge the gap between remote employees and the office while enhancing business efficiency. It not only makes 1-1 business calls richer and collaborative but also replaces on-premises legacy telephone infrastructure helping businesses optimize costs. By combining two leading services, TTBS Voice and Microsoft Teams, we deliver advanced capabilities effectively to create better connections with employees and customers. Our association with Microsoft underscores our shared vision to enhance the digital capabilities of SMBs and help them Do Big.”

Commenting on this offering, Samik Roy, Executive Director, Corporate, Medium and Small Business, Microsoft India, said, “This new offering integrated with Microsoft Teams will benefit businesses with seamless communication and collaboration to drive greater efficiencies and productivity, in a secure and cost-effective manner. This is the latest example in a growing list of collaborations between Microsoft and TTBS to deliver flexibility, scalability, and new capabilities to empower businesses in their digital transformation journey.”

TTBS has been at the forefront of democratizing technology and empowering enterprises with innovative and reliable solutions as they move up the digital curve.

Smartflo UCaaS integrates all enterprise channels of communication on a single platform boosting employee productivity and reducing overall infrastructure costs in a secure environment.

TTBS has taken several initiatives in recent times to empower businesses with innovative and reliable solutions that help them build digital maturity and continue seamless operations in a flexible, scalable, and secure manner. The company’s Smart Business Solutions portfolio comprises of Smartflo CCaaS suite, an advanced cloud communication suite integrated with omni-channel capabilities, SmartOffice- a one-box start-up kit with voice, data, apps, storage & much more, Smart Internet Leased Line with built in cloud security, SD-WAN iFLX an intelligently flexible solution for network optimization, and a comprehensive suite of cyber security solutions.