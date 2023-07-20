AMD’s new media accelerator can enable interactive live streaming at scale: Girish Malipeddi, Director, Product Management & Marketing, AMD

Videos have become a preferred choice of people for their media consumption today, however, it’s live streaming that dominates the global video market with 70 percent share. Speaking on the technologies driving the growth of video industry and AMD’s role in it, Girish Malipeddi, Director, Product Management & Marketing, AMD says, “AMD has come up with their new media accelerator card that promises to enable interactive live streaming at scale. It’s the industry’s first 5 nm ASIC-based media accelerator.”
