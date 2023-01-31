TeamViewer streamlines global IT support at Henkel

TeamViewer, a leading global provider of remote connectivity and workplace digitalization solutions, is streamlining the remote support in the IT department of the international consumer goods and adhesives corporation Henkel. Thanks to the secure enterprise connectivity suite TeamViewer Tensor, the Düsseldorf-based company was able to simplify its global internal IT support and make it more efficient.

With the solution, Henkel’s IT experts are now able to connect to all the devices of their employees such as laptops, tablets, and smartphones (in total 60,000 devices worldwide), regardless of manufacturer or operating system. The simple implementation on the devices and the seamless integration into Henkel’s existing IT landscape, with connections to ServiceNow, Microsoft Azure and Jamf, among others, played an important role in the decision for TeamViewer. In addition, TeamViewer’s solution fully complies with industry-standard security features such as single sign-on, a scalable and flexible rights management, and end-to-end encryption.

Adrian van Zyl, Product Owner Client & Mobility Operations at Henkel says: “TeamViewer Tensor has made our IT support much more efficient. Our employees around the world use a wide variety of devices and platforms, which we previously had to manage using a variety of different programs. With TeamViewer, we now have a solution in place that covers all our requirements for remote maintenance and significantly improves the workflows for our IT experts. Thus, our central IT support has become more secure, simpler and faster.”

Sojung Lee, President APAC at TeamViewer, said, “We have tailored TeamViewer Tensor specifically to the requirements of corporations. The solution can be scaled as required and makes it possible to access devices and machines quickly and easily from anywhere and at any time, in order provide support and maintenance. In times of mobile working, skills shortages and digital transformation at all levels of the value chain, this is a real game changer for IT departments.”