TurboHire now available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Recruitment automation platform TurboHire announced its availability in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. TurboHire’s customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.

Founded in 2019, TurboHire seeks to address traditional hiring inefficiencies through a simple solution that recruiters can install and deploy immediately. Its end-to-end platform combines AI and natural language processing to offer a human-like intelligence that identifies high-calibre candidate matches with 98% accuracy. The platform, which can be integrated with any existing HR software, includes 70 key features to simplify the recruitment process, from collaboration tools to ‘top 0 matching’ to interview scheduling. It deploys smart recruitment solutions that reduce hiring costs by up to 65% and time-to-hire by 78%. In the last three years, TurboHire has built a roster of over 150 clients who have collectively saved millions in hiring costs through the platform.

The Hyderabad-based startup’s most recent funding round brought in $2 million from investors like Pentathlon VC, The Chennai Angels, T-Fund, Mumbai Angels, and Hyderabad Angels. The team’s goal is to maintain a 20% MoM growth as they expand across international markets and to prioritise enterprise-level clients with 1000+ employees.

“We are delighted to be in the Microsoft Azure marketplace and give our customers access to its trusted tech. This is an important step in our expansion plan and we’re looking forward to building awareness of our platform among major B2B players using Microsoft Azure. This will further help us drive digital transformation and boost our business by helping us deliver impactful, human centred solutions to our customers.” said CEO and Co-founder, Deepak Agrawal.

Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. said, “We’re pleased to welcome TurboHire to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Azure Marketplace offers world-class quality experiences from global trusted partners with solutions tested to work seamlessly with Azure.”

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.