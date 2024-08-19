Thomas Cook India launches new AI-powered platform to help customers plan their customised holidays, check availability and book – in minutes

Thomas Cook (India) Limited and its Group Company, SOTC Travel have announced the launch of an AI-powered platform to help customers plan their customised holidays, check availability and book – in minutes.

The platform has been deployed with sellers initially. Over the next few months, end customers will have direct access to the platform via the company websites thomascook.in & sotc.in and the company apps.

Creating a customised travel program has traditionally been an arduous task for holiday experts: from the discovery-research stage to creating an itinerary and then pricing and booking. This involves coordination with several disparate sources, with multiple external suppliers for various components, be it air, hotels, attractions, local transportation, etc. The average time frame involved being between 48 – 72 hours, or more. With the Thomas Cook and SOTC AI-based platform, customised trip planning will now become seamless – in under 10 minutes!

Leveraging a combination of Deep Learning & AI algorithms, intelligent recommendations intuitively tailor travel itineraries by analysing unique customer preferences. With access to a global network of partners for flights, hotels, experiences and transport, holiday planning and booking is now more personalised and streamlined than ever before.

Capabilities of the AI platform:

Inspire engine: AI-driven suggestions to optimise time and budget based on customer interests

Swift personalisation: Build a customised trip in just minutes with tailored recommendations

Speed: Turnaround time reduced – to under 10 minutes

Convenience: Curate a trip at ease – anytime, any day

Flexible customisation: Book recommended options or adjust every element of the itinerary to suit individual preferences.

Key Features:

Theme-based destination rankings

Flight price predictions and recommendations

Activity ranking and scheduling

Hotel price predictions and recommendations

Optimisation within budget

Mr. Rajeev Kale, President & Country Head – Holidays, MICE, Visa, Thomas Cook (India) Limited said, ”The new age Indian consumer is increasingly demanding personalised trips – unique, tailor-made programs based on their preferences. Extending our digital-first strategy, I am delighted to announce our AI-powered platform, to help customers plan their customised holidays, check availability and book – in real-time. This will empower both our frontline and customers to create deeply personalised programmes in minutes. This cutting-edge AI technology will transform how Indians plan their travel, and as travel pioneers, we continue to improve our customer experience.”

Mr. Daniel D’Souza, President & Country Head – Holidays, SOTC Travel said, “We are excited to unveil our AI-powered platform to help customers plan their customised holidays in real time. This platform will ensure the delivery of real-time recommendations and optimise every aspect of trip planning – personalising travel like never before. We believe that AI is the key to unlocking intuitive, efficient, and personalised experiences in this new age of travel, and we at SOTC are excited to lead the way.”