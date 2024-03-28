TPV Technology appoints Redington Limited as its distribution partner for India

TPV Technology Limited, the world’s largest LCD manufacturer, has announced the appointment of Redington Limited, a leading distribution and supply chain solutions provider, as its strategic distribution partner for India. This collaboration aims to strengthen the distribution network for AOC in key North and East Indian markets, while Philips monitors will be distributed in India. Through this partnership, TPV aims to enhance its presence in the region by strategically organising, constructing, and actively expanding its partner network across the country.

The move comes in line with the TPV’s goal of meeting local market demands and ensuring the availability of its innovative monitor solutions portfolio. Redington shall be responsible for leveraging its extensive network and resources to distribute TPV’s monitor solutions across India, with a particular focus on the growing gaming industry in the region. With the partnership, TPV’s primary focus is to aggressively expand its partner network across India.

Commenting on the partnership, Carol Anne Dias, Managing Director, TPV Technology – AOC & Philips Monitors said, “We are thrilled to introduce our world-class high-end non-gaming as well as gaming monitor solutions. For Philips the focus will be on its entire range of monitors, our gaming range comes with 100 Hz, focus will be on pure monitors all above 22 inches in the Indian market. We aim to establish a strong foothold across the nation and capitalise on the burgeoning gaming and professional monitor display sector. Through our partnership with Redington, we are confident in our ability to provide unparalleled access to our innovative products, empowering users with cutting-edge technology and immersive gaming experience.”

Currently, the gaming monitor industry is experiencing notable growth in the Indian market, with estimates indicating a market value of $3.1 billion in FY23 and a projected increase to $7.5 billion by FY28. This growth is driven by the growing popularity of esports, an expanding gamer base, and the availability of affordable gaming displays. TPV Technology is poised to capitalise on this opportunity, aiming to enhance the growth of AOC’s premier gaming monitor sub-brand, AGON by AOC, which currently holds the top position globally according to the Q3/2023 IDC Quarterly Gaming Tracker report.

Commenting on the new role and responsibilities, Raghu Ram, Senior Vice President, of Endpoint Solutions Group, Redington Limited said, “We are excited to join hands with TPV technology to enhance the availability of their award-winning AOC and Philips monitor portfolio in India. From experiencing true color, and brilliant interactive display innovations, to the smoothest and most immersive gameplay possible on next-gen consoles. TPV’s innovative monitor range is geared to meet all of India’s dynamic digital transformation and consumer needs. With this partnership, we aim to cater to the diverse needs of creators and gamers alike, bringing Philips and AOC’s cutting-edge technology to a wider audience across India. Together, we are poised to elevate the content creation and gaming experience for enthusiasts throughout the region.”

Redington boasts an extensive portfolio of multiple international brands and a robust network of all channel partners, driving digital transformation in India. Additionally, Redington will empower and train channel partners and resellers through in-region sales, enablement, and training workshops, and upskill its partners to cater to end customers with a wide gamut of products and services.

The agreement signifies a significant step forward for both TPV Technology and Redington in their mission to deliver cutting-edge monitor solutions to customers across India.