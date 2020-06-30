Trell has witnessed more than 1 million downloads after India banned 59 Chinese apps

Read Article

India’s fastest-growing Lifestyle community-commerce platform Trell has witnessed a huge upsurge in the app downloads with more than 1 million downloads so far, just after the bold decision made by India to promote Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Popularly known as Video Pinterest for Bharat, Trell is the go-to platform for users to share their experiences, recommendations, and reviews across various categories including health and fitness, beauty and skincare, travel, movie reviews, cooking, and home-décor. The lifestyle vlogging platform allows users to create 5-minute videos in their native languages. The app also offers a ‘shop’ feature that lets users purchase the products featured in the vlogs. Additionally, the platform also allows users to earn rewards, goodies and vacations through its app.

Commenting on the new initiative, Pulkit Agarwal, Co-Founder – Trell said, “We thank and congratulate Narendra Modi Sir for taking this bold step. We welcome all the Tiktok and Chinese Apps content creators with open arms to come and engage on Trell which is 100% Indian App. As the largest Indian Lifestyle Social App we will continue to ensure that the privacy and data of users will be protected and will remain within the boundaries of our nation. Jai Hind!”.

Trell has recently launched its platform for 3 new Indian languages, Marathi, Kannada and Bengali which makes it available in total 8 different languages now. Since its inception in 2017, Trell has been committed to serving the entertainment needs of vernacular consumers across the country with over 60% of its users hailing from tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

