Unistal launches TASHU scheme on Protegent Activation

Unistal has launched its TASHU scheme to express their gratitude towards partners and engineers who are associated with the business for the promotion its Anti virus solution Protegent. TASHU has been experiencing growth and success because of the engineers and partners registered on the platform.

The main intent of launching TASHU was to manifest the gratefulness for these partners and engineers by offering them amazing offers on the portal. They get the reward points for activation or installation of every Protegent products in the client’s machines. After the completion of installation they win exciting offers and cash by earning points.

For every point, there is a free gift and that varies according to the point earned by the engineers. The success of TASHU has made the business to grow more and it can be seen by the received count of registrations. Currently, the platform has effectively gained 2000 registrations.

The registered engineers now are availing the wonderful profits and offers by the Unistal. Sarita Verma, Manager Marketing of Unistal stated, “We are very excited to receive this kind of response and it lifts the morale of our team and us to come up with this kind of schemes”. “We would keep moving like this as it not only benefits our registered engineers but also the customers who look for the installation of our products by them.”

The engineers enjoy the rewards as they are transferred directly to the members of TASHU who have registered. Once they complete the process of registration on portal, instantly they earn 10 points. On the other hand, putting light on Protegent products, then they earn one point for Antivirus software, two point for total security and three points for complete security software. The earned points turn into the free gifts and cash rewards.

To avail the earned gifts, all engineers need to do is after they are done with the installation or activation of Protegent product for the customer, they have to sign-in their TASHU account and fill the complete details of customer activation. After completing the process, assured gifts are given.

The growth of TASHU has been anticipated in the near future and the business would strive for initiating such launches for our registered partners and engineers so that they further deliver enhanced and augment services.

