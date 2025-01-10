USEReady recognised among top GenAI service providers for 2024 by AIM Research

USEReady has been acknowledged by AIM Research in its prestigious PeMa Quadrant for 2024 as one of the “Seasoned Vendors” among the Top Generative AI Service Providers. This recognition, based on the research firm’s comprehensive evaluation of 35 global vendors, highlights USEReady’s robust technical expertise and strong consulting services in the rapidly evolving field of Generative AI.

The PeMa Quadrant evaluates global providers based on their penetration (market reach, client base, revenue) and maturity (technical capabilities, delivery infrastructure) in delivering GenAI services. AIM Research specifically highlighted USEReady’s industry-agnostic approach to GenAI solutions, with particular emphasis on their ability to demonstrate measurable outcomes at each project stage through micro-proofs of concepts.

“We are honoured to be recognised by AIM Research as a ‘Seasoned Vendor’ in the Generative AI domain,” said Uday Hegde, Co-founder & CEO, USEReady. “This recognition reflects our unwavering commitment to enabling enterprises to achieve their intelligent transformation goals with private, trusted, and scalable AI solutions. I thank AIM Research for the recognition and congratulate our teams for consistently driving innovation forward.”

Key strengths noted in the report include USEReady’s focus on delivering measurable ROI early in deployments, strong emphasis on “Data for AI” readiness, and scalable solutions built on modular architecture supporting major cloud platforms like Salesforce, AWS, and Azure. The company’s collaborative approach and expertise in building agentic systems and improving model maturity were also recognised as significant differentiators.

“What sets us apart is our practical approach to Generative AI implementation through our Decision Intelligence practice. We’re not just implementing AI for AI’s sake – we’re helping organisations solve real business challenges, whether that’s automating compliance processes, enhancing document intelligence, or optimising development workflows. Our success lies in delivering measurable outcomes that directly impact our clients’ bottom line,” said Lalit Bakshi, Co-founder & President, USEReady.

USEReady leverages a strong portfolio of AI-powered solutions in its Decision Intelligence practice, backed by strong offerings in legacy BI migration (MigratorIQ & STORM), Reporting (Pixel Perfect), and Data Management (Data Value), which further transform the analytics landscape for global enterprises.

The company’s emphasis on responsible AI practices ensures that data privacy and regulatory compliance remain central to its innovations, aligning with the industry’s growing focus on ethical AI implementation.

USEReady has played a critical role in helping organisations adopt generative AI across functions such as customer service, compliance automation, and strategic decision-making. Operating across the US, Canada, and APAC regions, the company serves diverse sectors including Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Hospitality, Construction, and Retail/Wholesale, delivering high-impact solutions that address both current and future enterprise needs.