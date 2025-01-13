STPI co-hosts UMAGINE TN 2025: 40 pioneering SAYUJ Startups showcased innovation at Detroit City of Asia, Chennai

UMAGINE TN 2025, a global technology and innovation summit, co-hosted by the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), was inaugurated at the Chennai Trade Centre. This landmark event, focusing on IT and deep technologies, showcased Tamil Nadu’s commitment to fostering job creation, innovation, and a robust startup ecosystem. The event was graced by the presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services, and Vijayakumar, CEO of HCL Technologies and Shri Arvind Kumar, Director General of STPI.

Shri. Arvind Kumar Director General STPI inaugurated the STPI SAYUJ Community Startup Pavilion, which serves as a platform for 40 cutting-edge SAUJ startups to showcase transformative solutions across sectors such as AI, IoT, automation, and robotics. Speaking at a panel discussion on accelerating Tamil Nadu’s startup ecosystem, Shri. Arvind Kumar emphasised on STPI’s initiatives and CoEs, which are catalysing innovation-led growth across the country.

The initiatives and CoEs established by STPI across the country, including here in Tamil Nadu, are designed to fuel the innovation-led growth of our startup ecosystem, providing entrepreneurs with the tools, mentorship, and infrastructure they need to scale their ideas into impactful solutions.

STPI CoEs, focus on niche technologies to enable startups to access cutting-edge resources, collaborate with industry leaders, and accelerate their innovation journeys. These platforms are fostering a culture of collaboration, driving job creation, and empowering entrepreneurs to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time.

Some of the prominent startups showcasing their innovative solutions like Ignomagine Pvt Ltd, an STPI-supported startup, captivated audiences with their advancements in robotics, automation, and IoT, presenting autonomous mobility solutions and automated storage and retrieval systems. Benlycos, part of the STPI IoT OpenLab initiative, demonstrated their groundbreaking telecom products that aim to revolutionise connectivity and communication.

Further, M/s xAGI, an innovative AIC STPI startup, unveiled their Enterprise AI Agent Platform and Marketplace, offering AI-powered solutions designed to redefine business operations. “We are grateful for the mentorship and support provided STPI in helping us create a platform bridges the gap between enterprises and AI capabilities, enabling organisations to embrace the future with confidence and efficiency,” said Saurav Kumar, Founder and CEO of xAGI.

UMAGINE TN 2025 provided a stage for dynamic discussions, knowledge-sharing, and networking among entrepreneurs, investors, and thought leaders. The event reaffirmed Tamil Nadu’s role as a trailblazer in the global tech landscape and STPI’s pivotal contribution to building a strong and innovative startup ecosystem in India.