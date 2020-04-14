Veeam VCSP program celebrates 10 years of success with 33 percent annual growth 

Read Article

Veeam Software has celebrated the 10-year anniversary of the Veeam Cloud & Service Provider (VCSP) program with the release of program discounts and updates, and the release of new Veeam Service Provider Console v4. Veeam Service Provider Console v4 includes new capabilities that make it easier for service providers to remotely manage and monitor their customers’ Veeam environments and is offered free to VCSP partners.

Launched in March 2010, the VCSP program enables service providers to leverage Veeam software to offer reliable, revenue-generating Backup as a Service (BaaS) and Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) offerings. Driven by more than 25,000 Cloud & Service Provider partners, the VCSP program reported an annual recurring revenue (ARR) increase of 33 percent year-over-year (YoY) for Q4’19. A decade after launching, Veeam continues to add value and innovation to its VCSP program.

“Veeam’s vision has always been to deliver simple, flexible and reliable backup solutions to customers. Some customers prefer to set up and manage their own backup and recovery solutions while others prefer this as a service. This is why Veeam has invested in building a robust ecosystem of cloud and service providers, allowing companies of any size to have a Veeam-powered solution delivered in the manner that’s best suited for them,” said Jim Kruger, CMO at Veeam. “To celebrate 10 years of the VCSP program, we are introducing new discounts and capabilities that will help cloud and managed service providers profitably scale their managed BaaS and DRaaS business. Today, many of our VCSP partners are reporting double, even triple, digit growth in their businesses. We look forward to celebrating future successes with our VCSP partners as we focus on our ‘better together’ strategy.”

To mark the 10-year anniversary, Veeam is releasing the new VCSP program discounts and updates for 2020, including:

Point Reduction for Enterprise Plus: Bring Veeam’s top features to market and build competitive BaaS and DRaaS offerings without eating into margins, as the result of a 15 percent price reduction on Veeam Backup & Replication Enterprise Plus edition.

Volume Rental Agreement (VRA) Discounts: New VCSP VRA tiers help super-charge margins by rewarding new partners ready to commit to Veeam and our long-time high-consumption partners.

Veeam Universal Licensing (VUL) for Rental: Leverage all Veeam features with a simple pay-as-you-grow program that makes it easy to create or expand any Veeam-powered BaaS and DRaaS offering, without needing expensive CapEx to build from.

VCSP Pulse: EMEA and APJ partners will now be able to join the 6,000+ North America VCSP partners that are able to connect with Veeam and their Aggregator on a single, purpose-built platform, offering the simplicity and reliability needed to build Veeam-powered BaaS and DRaaS solutions at scale.

In addition to new discounts and tier changes for the VCSP program, Veeam is launching NEW Veeam Service Provider Console v4. Formerly Veeam Availability Console, the product now includes remote monitoring and management capabilities directly integrated with ConnectWise Automate. This integration consolidates client data into a single, proactive and centralized user interface, reducing resources and enabling faster response times. As a result, service providers can invest more time in growing their business and less time with administrative tasks.

Veeam Service Provider Console v4 makes offering Veeam-powered services easier than ever with new capabilities to help scale partner offerings, collaborate with channel partners, and manage Veeam consumption all in one place. New features include: