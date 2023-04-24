Vertiv India concludes its Annual Channel Conference for partners across the greater India region  

Vertiv, a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions recently concluded its Annual Channel Conference in Goa for partners across India, Bangladesh, Srilanka, Nepal, Bhutan and Maldives. The event was attended by more than 120 partners and distributors, along with Vertiv India leaders and the core channel team. At the event, Vertiv shared its channel roadmap for 2023 and its latest solutions, and hosted thought leadership panel discussions to engage channel partners. The conference took place in February 2023, at the Taj Convention Center in Goa, and was the first in-person gathering for Vertiv India and its channel ecosystem after three years of pandemic lockdowns and hybrid working.

The channel conference this year was focused on market growth opportunities and use cases for edge computing, as well as an introduction to Vertiv’s latest solutions and technologies that support the network edge. A panel discussion was held with Vertiv thought leaders and partners during the event, covering the latest trends shaping the industry today. New partner incentive programs, enablement activities, and social media community management are among Vertiv’s key initiatives aimed at driving channel growth in 2023.

A session on motivation with Ankur Warikoo and Colonel Lalit Rai was one of the highlights of the conference for both Vertiv and its channel partners. The conference also featured numerous partner awards and accolades for the previous year’s performance and growth.

“As India is a key market for Vertiv, our channel partners are an integral part of our marketing strategy, and we continuously ensure they are engaged and are aware of any new offerings and innovation efforts we undertake”, said Prashant Bhatia, vice president – sales India at Vertiv. “We constantly work towards expanding our network across the country and this conference helps to bring together old and new partners to network and connect with our executives, technical experts and other partners in the channel ecosystem. This year’s conference was also an effort to recognize our important partners and distributors and take them through our channel roadmap, as we step into a new year of innovation and growth together.”