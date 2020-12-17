Viavi joins ServiceNow technology partner program

Read Article

Viavi Solutions has announced the company’s acceptance into the ServiceNow Technology Partner Program. VIAVI will integrate its industry-leading monitoring and assurance capabilities into ServiceNow service management solutions for communication service providers and enterprises, across the 5G, broadband and cloud domains. Membership in the ServiceNow partner program authorizes VIAVI to access ServiceNow tools and resources, provide implementation solutions to ServiceNow customers, and accelerate service automation engagements.

VIAVI empowers service providers and enterprises with award-winning test, monitoring and assurance platforms, supporting these customers as they migrate to cloud-native, virtualized and automated networks. These platforms will enable closed-loop assurance in the network domain – including the cloud, access and enterprise layers – feeding into ServiceNow service management workflows.

“Service providers and enterprises are accelerating digital transformation to unlock value from new network technologies, stay ahead of demand and security challenges, and manage costs,” said Paul McNab, Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer, VIAVI. “ServiceNow is at the forefront of this evolution, delivering digital workflows that optimize the service experience, based on a partner program that leverages industry leaders for customized solutions. VIAVI is delighted to work with ServiceNow to deliver monitoring, assurance and intelligence for next-generation networks.”

